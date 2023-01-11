Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) Announces New Partnership with Plastic, Reconstructive, and Microsurgical Associates (PRMA)

PRMA Joins Elite Network of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons Adding to its Growing Roster and Expanding Footprint

TRINTON FALLS, N.J. (PRWEB) January 11, 2023

Today, the Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance ("ARSA") welcomes "PRMA" to its national consortium. With the addition of PRMA, ARSA adds a key partner in the southern region of the country and continues to work toward its goal of becoming a nation-wide provider.

"The surgeons here at PRMA are thrilled to join our colleagues at Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA)," stated Minas Chrysopoulo, MD, President of PRMA. "Being part of such an elite group of Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeons will give us the tools and the support we need to further enhance our practice and allow us to continue expanding our footprint beyond Texas, and throughout the country."

PRMA is the first practice to join ARSA in 2023. The practice opened its doors in San Antonio, Texas in 1994 and specializes in state-of-the-art breast reconstruction procedures, including DIEP flap, SIEA flap, GAP flap, PAP flap, LTP flap, fat grafting, direct-to-implant, nipple sparing mastectomy, and lymphedema surgery. The surgeons at PRMA have performed thousands of breast reconstructions, including over 11,000 microsurgical flap procedures, making PRMA one of the leading centers in the world. PRMA also pioneered the TruSense℠ procedure that reconstructs a "natural" breast with feeling, and the "High Def DIEP" that combines body contouring techniques with DIEP flap surgery to further enhance the patient's overall cosmetic results.

"We are thrilled to add PRMA to the ARSA family as they are one of the most prestigious providers of breast cancer reconstruction in the country," explained Andrew Elkwood, MD, CEO of ARSA. "The reputation and expertise they've built over the last 25 years fits perfectly within ARSA. We are extremely proud of this strategic partnership."

Headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, ARSA is partnering with leading Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeons who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in best-in-class practice infrastructure and facilitate future growth. As part of this alliance, ARSA practice members will continue to deliver excellent patient care and further enhance clinical quality through collaboration with their new colleagues and ARSA's management resources. Joining ARSA will offer members greater economies of scale, enhanced clinical interaction, and an overall competitive advantage.

If interested in learning more about a partnership with ARSA, contact:

James Maggs

Executive Vice President

jmaggs@arsahealth.com

About PRMA

PRMA Plastic Surgery | Center for Advanced Breast Reconstruction opened its doors to serve the local San Antonio, Texas breast cancer community over 25 years ago. Since welcoming its first patient in 1994, PRMA has expanded to be one of the top breast reconstruction centers in the world.

About Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance

ARSA is an alliance of likeminded practitioners with the highest clinical standards and shared resources that offer economies of scale. Our Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons benefit from an adaptive business environment with infrastructure, marketing, and the level of excellence which enables them to concentrate on the business of providing extraordinary clinical services. They are empowered to focus unencumbered on doing their best work for what matters most...the patient.

For additional information on ARSA please visit http://www.ARSAhealth.com.

For General Press Inquiries:

Ed Cunning

Vice President, Marketing & Customer Experience

ecunning@arsahealth.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/MM/prweb19109082.htm