Pushpay Named as One of Seattle Business Magazine’s Best Workplaces in Washington

Ranked #14, Pushpay continues to lead the way as a technology innovator and top workplace for Washington talent

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, was recently named as one of Washington’s 100 Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine, ranking #14 in the large business category. Celebrating its 33rd year, the annual awards program analyzes companies’ practices, programs and benefits to identify the best employers in Washington State, highlighting organizations that positively contribute to the local economy and workforce. This is the fifth year that Pushpay has made the list.

“As companies continue to navigate workplace evolutions and economic pressures in a post-pandemic world, one thing has remained the same at Pushpay—our focus on our people,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “We continue to put our people first, and deeply care about the culture and community we’re building together, which results in a positive impact for our customers, partners and the communities we work in.”

The Company continues to prioritize culture as one of its key corporate initiatives, investing in several programs to help improve employee communications, retention, and career growth. Leadership, workplace flexibility, and team comradery were among the top traits employees value at the Company. In addition, Pushpay has several employee resource groups—including Women’s Leadership Exploration and Development (WLEAD), Race and Culture (RaC), and Pushpay Cares—that provide employees ongoing opportunities to learn, lead and advance their professional development. In addition, the Company also recently hired a new leader dedicated to professional development and belonging.

Pushpay continues to lead the way in digital giving for mission-driven organizations, and has grown to become a full digital engagement platform—including mobile giving, apps, people management, and video streaming solutions—that serves more than 14,500 customers around the world.

Today’s announcement also comes on the heels of Pushpay receiving a 2023 Best Places to Work award from BuiltIn. The Company’s Redmond and Colorado Springs offices were both featured alongside top mid-sized companies in their local markets—Seattle and Colorado. The Redmond office ranked number 49 and the Colorado Springs office ranked number 84. In addition, Resi Media, a subsidiary of Pushpay, was awarded a BuiltIn Best Workplaces award in Dallas , ranking number 36 in the Dallas metro area for mid-sized companies.

Pushpay has more than 550 employees and five office locations around the world, including Remond, WA, Colorado Springs, CO, Westminster, CO, Allen, TX, and Auckland, New Zealand. For more information about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .