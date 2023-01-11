Sono Motors Announces Progress on the Community Campaign

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar-mobility OEM Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) (“Sono Motors” or the “Company”) announces that in line with its previously communicated special marketing campaign, the Company has received payment commitments from its customer community worth approximately €40 million as of 10 January 2023.



The campaign was launched on 8 December 2022 and is expected to last until the end of January 2023. It presents a non-dilutive solution for funding the majority of Sono Motors’ investment program until the next important milestone - the pre-series vehicle production of Sono Motors’ solar electric vehicle, the Sion.

As part of the campaign, Sono Motors is holding a series of community events and media presentations and is offering Sion test drives across Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Following presentations already held in Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, among others, Sono Motors will host a Tech Day in its Munich headquarters, as well as several upcoming events in Bern, Zurich, Innsbruck and Vienna.

Due to the high level of interest in the Sion, the Company received approximately 1,200 new business-to-consumer (B2C) reservations for the vehicle since the start of the campaign – contributing to the biggest month-over-month increase in B2C reservations in December 2022 since the Company went public.

“Our focus remains on bringing the Sion into production in early 2024 as we further execute our mission of revolutionizing mobility by making every vehicle solar,” says Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors.

Reservations can only be made by persons located in 27 European jurisdictions. We do not accept reservations from persons located in any other country. We also do not accept reservations from U.S. persons. This document is for information purposes only.

ABOUT SONO MOTORS

Sono Motors is on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar. Sono Motors’ disruptive solar technology has been engineered to be seamlessly integrated into a variety of vehicle architectures — including buses, trucks, trailers, and more — to extend range and reduce fuel costs as well as the impact of CO2 emissions, paving the way for climate-friendly mobility.

The Company’s trailblazing vehicle, the Sion, has the potential to become the world’s first affordable solar electric vehicle (SEV) for the masses. Empowered by a strong global community, Sono Motors has approx. 21,000 reservations with advance down-payments for the Sion as of 30 November 2022.

