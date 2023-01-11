Foundation for a Drug-Free World urges parents to start 2023 with a hard conversation with their kids about pills
Ms. Thalia Ghiglia from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC Chapter presenting at a community event on the dangers of fentanyl.
A lethal dose of fentanyl
DEA photo of a counterfeit OxyContin (left) and genuine OxyContin (right). Can you easily tell the difference?
Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s free materials available online for download or to educators free upon request.
Fentanyl, a potentially deadly opioid, is appearing in a large percentage of pills sold illegally and can create unwitting overdoses and death
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is providing families with vital information to help safeguard them from the real dangers of drugs.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (DFW) is urging parents to start the year off by getting the facts about fentanyl and having a conversation with their kids about illegal pills, as increasingly, teenagers and even younger kids have been getting hold of pills to get high or even with the idea of improving their study.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) just released information about fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills which have led to over 2,300 fatal overdoses in New York City, and nearly 6,000 overdose deaths in New York State. According to Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan, fentanyl is a factor in roughly 80% of overdose deaths in New York State.
The DEA’s New York Division in 2022 seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses. Putting that in perspective DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino III said, “We seized enough deadly doses of fentanyl in New York for more than three times the population of New York State. A deadly dose is just two milligrams of fentanyl and laboratory analysis shows that six out of ten fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills are lethal.”
The DEA NY office reports an increase in seized fentanyl in 2022 of more than 425% over 2021.
With these seizures of drugs and the amount of drugs which escape seizure, parents and young people need to be aware of this problem and the fact that with fentanyl there sometimes is not a second chance.
Ms. Thalia Ghiglia, Faith Liaison to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC Chapter, has increased her efforts at education in Washington, DC, with one area of particular focus being young people, and the danger of pills which can contain fentanyl without the young person or adult user’s knowledge.
Young people are the main focus for drug education because many studies reported on by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) show that among those admitted for substance abuse treatment as adults, 74 percent began substance use at the age of 17 or younger with 10.2 percent starting at 11 or even younger. This shows the importance of drug education and awareness training for increasingly younger ages.
Drug education and knowledge of the dangers of drugs have been shown in long-term studies to decrease drug usage. These statistics have motivated volunteers to work with youth and educate them on the dangers of various drugs. The interest in getting educated about pills and/or counterfeit prescription pills has been shown in the demand for the Drug-Free World booklet addressing abuse of prescription pills.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (DFW) produces and widely distributes high-impact, effective drug education materials. The Washington, DC, chapter has been and is working very hard to disseminate these materials as broadly as possible. Always looking for opportunities to reach individuals and communities, DFW has been most grateful to its many partners who help multiply the reach of the information contained in the educational booklets. From setting up tables of free information at various Washington, DC, agency events to giving talks for local organizations, it has been focused on educating anyone who will listen.
DFW’s Truth About Drugs booklets on prescription drugs, synthetics, marijuana, painkillers, cocaine, heroin, and other drugs are free for the taking, and the foundation's volunteers are there to help answer questions including how to avoid false information from drug dealers or anyone else pushing drugs onto them. Young people often hear about the supposed “benefits” of drugs from drug dealers, friends or even family members, pushing them to try certain drugs. But former dealers admit dealers will say anything to get sales.
“The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is providing families with vital information to help safeguard them from the real dangers of drugs,” explains Ms. Ghiglia. “We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide families with potentially life-saving materials.”
Used widely by many local community organizations, nonprofits, and service providers, the Truth About Drugs booklets and videos empower youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug overdoses.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers all its educational materials for free, including free online courses. Materials can be ordered or downloaded from www.drugfreeworld.org.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages. The free online courses help in learning about specific drugs and how to talk about them with friends and family.
