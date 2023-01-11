Physician Growth Partners advises Gastroenterology Associates in transaction with One GI
Transaction bolsters One GI’s existing Northern Virginia footprint and will accelerate their growth in the Mid-Atlantic market
We are very thankful for Michael Kroin and the entire crew at Physician Growth Partners for their help in navigating the market and the transaction process. ”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. (“GAPC”) in its partnership with One GI, a private equity portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. GAPC will bolster One GI’s existing Northern Virginia footprint and accelerate their growth in the Mid-Atlantic market.
— Dr. Paul Arnold
Gastroenterology Associates is a leading comprehensive gastroenterology platform with more than 16 providers across three offices in Northern Virginia, providing the full range of services such as colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, and endoscopy to its patients.
The partnership with One GI will empower GAPC to expand on its strong success in the market with additional resources to drive the recruitment of additional best-in-class providers, enhance service lines, and accelerate geographic expansion throughout Virginia.
Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to GAPC in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.
GAPC’s Dr. Paul Arnold said, “We are very thankful for Michael Kroin and the entire crew at Physician Growth Partners for their help in navigating the market and the transaction process. Because of them, we were able to align with the best possible option based on our practice's philosophy and ethics. As a result, we are very optimistic for our practice's future in the ever-changing health care environment.”
PGP CEO Michael Kroin, said, “We ran a process aimed at finding a private equity group that would empower the Gastroenterology Associates team to grow in an increasingly complex and competitive healthcare environment, specifically through geographic expansion and strong recruitment capabilities, without taking any liberties when it comes to clinical quality. We leveraged a competitive process to find that partner and couldn’t be more excited about the partnership with One GI that came about as a result. We are excited to see what GAPC and One GI will achieve together as they look to expand upon their best-in-class care to patients across the greater DC, Virginia, and Maryland market.”
About Physician Growth Partners
Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare transaction advisory firms dedicated to representing physician platforms in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, delivering an optimal outcome for its clients.
###
