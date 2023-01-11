Submit Release
HP Inc. Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP’s fiscal year 2023, is payable on April 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2023. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

HP’s board of directors also established a record date for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. HP Inc.'s stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2023 will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The annual meeting is scheduled to be held on April 24, 2023.

HP Inc. will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Stockholders are urged to review that information when it becomes available.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

     
