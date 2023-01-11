Americold Realty Trust Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-3982

International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13734551

The playback can be accessed through March 2, 2023.

About Americold Realty Trust Inc.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 249 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

