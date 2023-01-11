Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,368 in the last 365 days.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13734551
The playback can be accessed through March 2, 2023.

About Americold Realty Trust Inc.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 249 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Contacts:

Americold Realty Trust Inc.
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: investor.relations@americold.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Americold Realty Trust Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.