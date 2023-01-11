Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,441 in the last 365 days.

Strengthening foreign policy through subnational diplomacy

The first-ever appointment of a special representative of subnational diplomacy at the U.S. Department of State in late 2022 and the upcoming Cities Summit of the Americas in March 2023 reflect increased attention to the role of regions, states, and cities in international affairs.

On January 17, 2022, the Center for Sustainable Development at Brookings and the Meridian Center will co-host an event to explore how countries harness the international activities of cities to advance policy interests and foster economic relationships, technical cooperation, and progress on national and global policy agendas.

The U.S. special representative for subnational diplomacy, Ambassador Nina Hachigian, will offer keynote remarks about the vision and priorities for her new office. She will then join an illustrious panel to discuss the formal and informal channels of communication between national foreign ministries and their countries’ local governments engaging in global affairs. The panel will include the Ambassador of Argentina to the United States, His Excellency Jorge Argüello, as well as a mayor of a major U.S. city (to be announced). It will be moderated by Anthony F. Pipa, senior fellow at the Center for Sustainable Development at Brookings.

You just read:

Strengthening foreign policy through subnational diplomacy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.