ResGreen’s PullBuddy AGV Can Move Up and Down Slopes of Five Degrees or Less

/EIN News/ -- SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today that its PullBuddy Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) can transport loads up to 450 pounds (including load handling frames) up and down inclines of five degrees or less. Slopes are a challenge for most AGVs due to the power required to overcome the weight of the load and vehicle, position of the drive wheel(s) and ground clearance designed for the task. PullBuddy features an exceptionally strong drive that can power a loaded vehicle up ramps. It has been specifically engineered to clear ramp entry, exit and cresting. In addition, if an object enters its path on a slope, PullBuddy is able to come to a safe stop and resume travel once the obstacle is cleared.







“A tier one automotive supplier approached us with a challenge – using an AGV to move loads up a down a low-grade slope that connected two buildings in its facility,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “They approached multiple AGV companies, but no one had a solution. Our engineering team went to work, testing our PullBuddy AGV and making adjustments until it was able to handle the incline and solve the problem.”

PullBuddy is a magnetic-tape guided vehicle that can transport loads up to 2,750 pounds on a level surface. The low-profile vehicle is designed to tunnel under load handling frames that are customized to meet customers’ needs.

ResGreen’s engineers will continue to look for ways to improve PullBuddy to meet our customers’ needs.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

