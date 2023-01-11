Asurint Offers Free Webinar on Trends for Background Screening in 2023

Join Asurint General Counsel Kelly Uebel on January 26

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, announced it will be holding a free online webinar, “Top Background Screening Trends in 2023,” on Thursday, January 26th at 12 p.m. EST. The webinar will be presented by Kelly D. Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. Individuals can register here.

The legal landscape of employment and background screening laws continues to evolve. “Top Background Screening Trends in 2023” will highlight five key trends Asurint believes will impact employers heading into this new year.

Topics include:

How the economy may affect hiring and retention in 2023

Regulator ramp up and the subsequent impact to background checks

How key tools, such as criminal background checks and drug tests, may change in the new year

More

The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session.

Registrants will:

Walk away equipped with tools to evaluate hiring workflow efficiencies and mitigate litigation risk.

Get a link to the recorded webinar.

Receive Asurint’s companion whitepaper, Top Trends in 2023: Background Screening and Employment Law, which will provide a deeper discussion of the webinar topics.

Presenter Kelly Uebel has served as General Counsel for Asurint since 2017. She is currently the Past Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Board of Directors, holds a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Advanced Certificate, and specializes in business law, compliance, employment law, and more. She is passionate about educating individuals on background screening compliance.

This webinar is intended for educational purposes only and does not comprise legal advice.

Full information can be found about the January 26th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at www.asurint.com.

Heather Driggs Asurint 216-420-5542 hdriggs@asurint.com