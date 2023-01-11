PAIRIN Named One of Built In's Best Places to Work for 2022 for the Third Time

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAIRIN has been recognized by Built In as one of its 2023 Best Places To Work, the third nod since 2019 and a mark of PAIRIN's continued commitment to its team and culture amid rapid growth.

Previously, PAIRIN was recognized by Built In as a Best Places to Work in 2022 and in 2019. Built In recognizes top employers of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, featuring those who go above and beyond for their people, benefits, support, culture programs and initiatives.

Built In determines the Best Places to Work annual winners based on company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. Each year, only 100 companies are selected.

"As companies grow quickly, the tyranny of the urgent creates a risk of losing sight of corporate values and what ensures a company's culture is built to honor, attract and retain talent," said Michael Simpson, CEO of PAIRIN. "We are very proud to receive this incredible honor, because it reflects our continued commitment to remain true to our founding values and to the team dynamics that make PAIRIN so unique. I am more proud of our team than ever."

Annual corporate retreats and flexible remote working opportunities are just two of the many ways PAIRIN invests in its people, knowing that fulfilled team members are the backbone of great culture and company belonging. The company has seen significant growth since the first Built In recognition in 2019, including winning large projects for the states of Florida, Virginia and Colorado.

The full list of 2023 Built In honorees is here.

