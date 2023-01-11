SPA Featured on Military Makeover: Operation Career
Montel Williams Introduces SPA's Opportunities for Military VeteransALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), a leading provider of innovative solutions in support of critical national security objectives and complex defense priorities for over 50 years, will be featured on Military Makeover: Operation Career, part of Military Makeover airing on Lifetime TV, hosted by Montel Williams. The Operation Career segment includes interviews with three SPA employees who discuss their prior military service and its close connection with SPA’s mission, values, and career growth opportunities. The program airs on January 13 and January 19, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times.
“We are thrilled and honored to be featured on the Montel Williams Military Makeover show, which is well known for their support of our nation’s veterans,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “With 40 percent of our workforce having served in the military, SPA is committed to supporting and encouraging our veterans to continue their service as a member of our exceptionally talented team. SPA continuously leverages the integrity, skills and experience of our veteran employees to deliver the highest quality solutions to our clients’ most significant programs.”
Additional opportunities for viewing the Operation Career segment occur on January 13 and January 19 at 6:30 a.m. Central time and 5:30 a.m. Mountain time. The video will also be posted to SPA’s social platforms (LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube) and website (https://spa.com).
About SPA
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.
