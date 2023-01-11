After Reexamining Study Data, Researchers Dispute Approval of Commonly Prescribed Antidepressant for Children and Teens

Fluoxetine, sold under the brand names Prozac, Sarafem, Selfemra and Rapiflux, is the only drug approved in the U.S. for children ages 8 years and older with depression, but a reanalysis of the data used to get approval concluded the drug isn’t effective or safe.

Concerns about antidepressants should be discussed with a physician; anyone who wants to discontinue or reduce the dose is cautioned to do so only under the supervision of a physician because of the risk of serious withdrawal symptoms.