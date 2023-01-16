Adaptive Computing and HPC Consulting, Research, Development, and Transformation Services Co. UXClusters Sign Agreement
Adaptive Computing and HPC Consulting, Research, Development, and HPC Transformation Services Company UXClusters Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement.
We are delighted to be officially allied with UXClusters. The new partnership will broaden our reach in EMEA, the U.K., and parts of Asia, bringing HPC Cloud On-Demand to many new organizations.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing, a trusted global leader in HPC Workload Management and Cloud Solutions, headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new strategic partnership with High-Performance Computing Consulting, Research, Development, and HPC Transformation Services Company UXClusters in London UK, which offers services mainly in EMEA, United Kingdom, and parts of Asia.
— Art Allen, CEO, Adaptive Computing Enterprises
UXClusters was founded by Dr. S G Fountoukis, who received his Ph.D. in High-Performance Computing in 2005 from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, EU, after earning an MSc in Computer Science and a BSc in Mathematics from the same University. He also holds an Executive MBA from the University of Piraeus, Greece, EU. He is an Experienced Researcher with broad and in-depth knowledge due to long Academic and Professional work activities in the fields of Computer Science, Mathematics, and Business. His interests include Computational Fluid Dynamics, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, AI, Financial Technology, Business Applications, etc. The interdisciplinary company team consists of scientists with various areas of expertise and considerable professional experience who work together to realize the company’s mission.
UXClusters is a company that innovates and supports almost all types of Industries offering a wide range of HPC Services such as Consulting, Research, Development, On-Premises and/or Cloud HPC, Systems Integration, Hardware, Systems Software and Tools, Middleware, Workload Management, and Applications.
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the High-Performance Computing industry for over 20 years with hundreds of deployments on the world’s largest computing installations. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries such as High-Tech Manufacturing, Aerospace Engineering, Defense, Universities, and Research Labs, Life Sciences, Oil and Gas Exploration, Financial Services, and Data Analytics. Some of the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Adaptive’s Moab HPC Suite and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.
"Adaptive Computing is delighted to be officially allied with UXClusters. The new strategic partnership will broaden our reach in EMEA, the United Kingdom, parts of Asia, and throughout these regions, bringing HPC Cloud On-Demand to many new organizations." – Art Allen, CEO of Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.
Adaptive’s HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on demand without vendor lock-in to any major cloud service provider. The enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, ensuring that the customer only pays for what is being used. Customers typically save 50 – 70% on cloud usage costs and only pay for cloud services while resources are in use.
“CEO and team members of UXClusters HPC company are extremely happy to sign a partnership agreement with Adaptive Computing. This partnership will enable us to improve and offer higher-quality HPC services to our customers for the purpose of achieving their goals and increasing their competitiveness. This strategic partnership will also increase the economic value that our customers offer to their clients.” - Dr. S G Fountoukis CEO of UXClusters.
For more information, please visit adaptivecomputing.com and uxclusters.com
Sue DeGram
Adaptive Computing Enterprises Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn