ROA head warns of current and future U.S. military unreadiness

ROA, the only national military organization that exclusively supports the Reserve and National Guard, fights for the 1 million members of the Reserve forces

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired U.S. Army major general and executive director of the congressionally chartered Reserve Organization of America Jeffrey E. Phillips will provide remarks Thursday at the American Legion Post 20’s January luncheon. The post meets at noon in the McClendon Room of the National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW. Meals are pay-as-you-go; the luncheon is open to the public.

Phillips will address the need for strong military reserve and National Guard forces within the context of America’s endangered readiness for great power “competition,” deterrence of war, and readiness for potential war.

Phillips will be available after the event for any questions.