Mike The Pike Productions, Inc. (OTC: MIKP) to Withdraw Most Recent Form 10 Submission in Favor of Resubmitting Form 10 to include Audited Financials Toward Becoming SEC Fully Reporting and Effect Pink Current with OTC Markets

Scottsdale, AZ, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike The Pike Productions, Inc. MIKP ("The Company"), ($MIKP), a fan-owned entertainment studio focused in the acquisition, development, and production of entertainment intellectual property through its wholly owned subsidiary www.ArowanaMedia.com , announces today that per advice of counsel, it will be withdrawing its most recent Form 10 submission in favor of resubmitting the Form 10 to include Audited Financials with respect to SEC guidelines and procedures.

The Company anticipates its PCAOB Auditor to have work completed in a timely manner and has expectations to file the Form 10 with audited financials within the next 7-10 days.

"It's with great pleasure that, under the recent 15c-211 amendment approved by the SEC, we now have an achievable path to becoming a fully reporting, Pink Current Information Tier Issuer as we continue to make great strides in the company operationally, through its subsidiary Arowana Media Holdings," states CEO Mark B. Newbauer.

"We are operating full force in Arowana on development benchmarks for our projects including the Vampirella Universe, New York Times Bestseller ‘Wish', and other titles soon to be officially announced."

About Mike The Pike Productions MIKP, Arowana Media Holdings and Mike The Pike Entertainment

Mike The Pike Productions is a publicy traded media holdings company operating through its subsidiary Arowana Media Holdings, Inc. ( www.ArowanaMedia.com ), a fan-owned entertainment studio focused on IP Acquisitions, Development and Production, and building a diverse portfolio of IP for the entertainment marketplace. It does this via its flagship subsidiary, Mike the Pike Entertainment, LLC, which will acquire, incubate and develop IP which can then be used to complement horizontally integrated subsidiaries focused in Film/Television/Streaming, Publishing, Software/Gaming, esports, AR/VR, Web3, Metaverse, and Artificial Intelligence.