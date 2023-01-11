Submit Release
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the UAE and Switzerland

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, on January 12-16 to participate in engagements surrounding Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, including the International Renewable Energy Agency General Assembly, the Global Energy Forum, the World Future Energy Summit, and additional meetings with foreign counterparts on climate diplomacy priorities for 2023.  He will then travel to Davos, Switzerland, on January 17-20 to engage global governmental and private sector leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on climate action, including with respect to climate resilience, finance, reducing deforestation, shipping decarbonization, ocean stewardship, energy security, methane mitigation, and long-term sustainable growth.

