Kimberly Spair, Ph.D. is Empowering Moms and Helping Them Thrive with her Online Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- The holistic health and nutrition advocate is helping mothers lead healthier and more empowered lives with her holistic wellness programs.
Motherhood is a difficult job. It can be difficult for mothers to prioritize their health and well-being when they also have to look after their families, especially if they have young children. The pressures of motherhood can often cause women significant stress, causing them to overlook their mental and physical well-being.
Dr. Kimberly Spair is dedicated to helping mothers not only survive but thrive in a toxic world. Her Empowered Moms program is a four-week live virtual course to help mothers learn more about supporting themselves as mothers and not overlooking their own well-being. In addition, the course also aims to guide mothers, their children, and their families on a healing journey by providing them with the necessary knowledge and means to improve their everyday wellness.
The course has information for moms to help them adopt a more healthy and wellness-focused lifestyle despite their children’s age and developmental stage. Furthermore, the course will include a weekly Q&A session where Dr. Kimberly will directly answer the participant’s questions and help them navigate through everyday wellness, acute care, and root-cause discovery for chronic symptoms and conditions.
In conversation, Dr. Kimberly Spair shared, “My goal is to create a sisterhood of empowered mothers who support each other in navigating the most rewarding, but often most difficult, chapter of their lives. Motherhood isn’t easy, and mothers often bear the brunt of overlooking their well-being in exchange for their families. I created this course to help mothers reclaim their vitality and health through various things including yoga and meditation. Although mothers, often neglect their well-being for their families, I believe they can also lead their families to live more healthfully by living as an example of optimal health and prioritizing their own wellness.”
Interested participants can sign up for the program via the contact information below. The course commences in March 2023.
About Dr. Kimberly Spair
Dr. Kimberly Spair obtained a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from the University of South Carolina’s School of Public Health before pursuing a Ph.D. in Holistic Health and Nutrition in 2020. Dr. Kimberly Spair’s work revolves around the science of dis-ease, toxicology, and epigenetics. Her goal is to help empower and support women, familes, and mothers to regain health and vitality through holistic practices.
Contact Dr. Kimberly Spair
Website: www.drkimberlyspair.com
Email Address: office@drkimberlyspair.com
