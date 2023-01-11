Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,201 in the last 365 days.

Attempting to Start Over: Debut Novel SUMMER SQUALLS: MURDER AND INTRIGUE IN REHOBOTH BEACH Reveals That Peace and Healing Are Hard to Find

Palmetto Publishing’s latest mystery reveals that there is no escape from crime and murder

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Struggling to cope with his wife’s death, FBI forensics expert Jack Scanlon accepts a sabbatical to recover at a quiet Delaware resort town. His new neighbor, Kate, is rebounding from an abusive marriage while juggling a challenging career and raising her intelligent young son. When Jack and Kate meet, sparks begin to fly.

But their lives become complicated when Jack teams up with chief of police J. R. Johnson to investigate an unprecedented rash of suspicious murders. This draws the trio into a web of fraud, double-dealing, and treachery that leads to the discovery and dismantling of a major criminal enterprise threatening the region.

Summer Squalls: Murder and Intrigue in Rehoboth Beach is available for purchase online at Amazon.com

About the Author:

Tom Donnelly holds a BS and MS in civil engineering from Norwich University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He served for 10 years as a US Army engineer officer, where he was awarded the Bronze Star in Vietnam. Following military service, Tom became staff director of the Senate Water Resources Subcommittee, where he advised members on natural resources policy and for over 30 years worked as a lobbyist for various water resource organizations. For the past 25 years, Tom has umpired high school baseball and softball. Now retired, he and his wife, Joan, reside in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

You just read:

Attempting to Start Over: Debut Novel SUMMER SQUALLS: MURDER AND INTRIGUE IN REHOBOTH BEACH Reveals That Peace and Healing Are Hard to Find

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.