Pruritus is also known as itching, which is an annoying and uncontrollable sensation that causes one to scratch to relieve the discomfort. The increase in the number of cases of dermatitis and allergic diseases is expected to propel the development of novel therapies for the treatment of Pruritus.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pruritus Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 27+ Key Companies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm, Assesses DelveInsight

Pruritus is also known as itching, which is an annoying and uncontrollable sensation that causes one to scratch to relieve the discomfort. The increase in the number of cases of dermatitis and allergic diseases is expected to propel the development of novel therapies for the treatment of Pruritus.

DelveInsight’s 'Pruritus Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline pruritus therapies in various stages of clinical development. Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the pruritus pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Pruritus Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s pruritus pipeline report depicts a robust space with 27+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs for pruritus treatment.

for pruritus treatment. Key pruritus companies include GlaxoSmithKline, Asana BioSciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Trevi Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, Shandong Boan Biotechnology, Sichuan Haisco Pharmaceutical, Escient Pharmaceuticals, MC2 Therapeutics, Avior Bio, AOBiome Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, BioMimetix, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Teikoku Pharma, Tioga Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Akaal Pharma, Nocion Therapeutics, Saniona, Akari Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Sanofi-Aventis, and others are evaluating novel pruritus drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel pruritus drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pruritus pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Linerixibat, HSK21542, Nemolizumab, Nalbuphine, Vixarelimab, AV104, Dupilumab, B244, Abrocitinib, LT5001, SHR0410, EP547, ASN008, CLE-400, BMX-010, FB-401, Research programme: anti-pruritus therapeutics, Tradipitant, TP 2021, HPG-9399, A277 , MC2-25, TPU-010, Asimadoline, CBP-174, SAN711, Votucalis, and several others.

and several others. In November 2022, TrialSpark announced the formation of Libertas Bio following the acquisition of a majority position in a portfolio of immunohematology assets from Asana BioSciences . The Libertas Bio pipeline now includes global rights to gusacitinib, an oral Phase III-ready dual JAK/SYK inhibitor in development for chronic hand eczema, and ASN008 , a Phase II-ready topical sodium channel blocker in development for pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis.

announced the following the acquisition of a majority position in a portfolio of immunohematology assets from . The Libertas Bio pipeline now includes global rights to gusacitinib, an oral Phase III-ready dual JAK/SYK inhibitor in development for chronic hand eczema, and , a in development for pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In November 2022 , Escient Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics for the potential treatment of a broad range of neurosensory-inflammatory disorders, announced the initiation of Phase II clinical study of EP547 in subjects with cholestatic pruritus. The Phase II study, PACIFIC, is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of EP547 in subjects with cholestatic pruritus due to primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) or primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

, a clinical-stage company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics for the potential treatment of a broad range of neurosensory-inflammatory disorders, announced the initiation of Phase II clinical study of EP547 in subjects with cholestatic pruritus. The study, PACIFIC, is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of EP547 in subjects with due to primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) or primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). In September 2022, AOBiome Therapeutics completed a Phase IIb study of 547 patients with moderate-to-severe itch and mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The trial results showed continued durability of treatment effect and separation from placebo post-trial of 40.9% reduction in itch from baseline at 8 weeks, 4 weeks after the last dose. AOBiome is in the process of planning Phase III studies for B244, for which it aims to start recruiting patients in 2023. AOBiome’s B244 platform is a patented, proprietary, topical formulation . Once deployed, B244 produces nitric oxide, a signaling molecule that regulates inflammation and vasodilation. B244 has been observed to be well-tolerated in clinical studies to date.

of 547 patients with moderate-to-severe itch and mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The trial results showed continued durability of treatment effect and separation from placebo post-trial of 40.9% reduction in itch from baseline at 8 weeks, 4 weeks after the last dose. AOBiome is in the process of for B244, for which it aims to start recruiting patients in 2023. AOBiome’s is a patented, proprietary, . Once deployed, B244 produces nitric oxide, a signaling molecule that regulates inflammation and vasodilation. B244 has been observed to be well-tolerated in clinical studies to date. In April 2022, Almirall , a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, announced a research collaboration with the University of Dundee , a top-ranked university in the UK in biological sciences, to develop a novel approach against chronic and debilitating dermatology diseases where itch, or pruritus, plays a dominant role. The collaboration aims to build on a proprietary immune-based treatment for chronic inflammatory conditions being developed by Dr. John Foerster’s team at the University of Dundee. The goal of the partnership is to fully control the itch associated with skin conditions and achieve a prolonged and deep therapeutic effect for patients.

, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, announced a with the , a top-ranked university in the UK in biological sciences, to develop a novel approach against chronic and debilitating dermatology diseases where itch, or pruritus, plays a dominant role. The to build on a proprietary immune-based treatment for chronic inflammatory conditions being developed by Dr. John Foerster’s team at the University of Dundee. The goal of the partnership is to fully conditions and achieve a prolonged and deep therapeutic effect for patients. Akari Therapeutics, Plc reported a preclinical data, demonstrating that Akari’s pipeline candidate votucalis has potential as a treatment for pain and itch associated with conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and neuropathic pain. Votucalis is a broad-acting histamine inhibitor that was discovered through the same research program that yielded Akari’s lead drug, nomacopan. Votucalis, by binding to histamine, inhibits all four histamine G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs): H1, H2, H3, and H4, opening up new treatment options currently not available with marketed antihistamine treatments that target only the H1 or H2 receptors. Activation of these receptors can induce multiple pathophysiological processes, including chronic pain, itch, and inflammation.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in pruritus treatment drugs @ Pruritus Pipeline Report

The pruritus pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage pruritus products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the pruritus pipeline landscape.

Pruritus Overview

Pruritus or itchy skin is an unusual, unforgettable, and unwanted sensitivity that leads to an urge to scratch. Pruritis is often caused due to lack of moisture in the skin. It is commonly seen in old age and deteriorates over time. The pruritus rash or itchiness may appear normal, red, or rough to the touch. The person's skin may appear thick and blood-red when scratched vigorously, leading to infection.

To symptomatically treat itchy skin, most people take self-care measures like daily moisturization, using sensitive products and gentle cleansers, and avoiding extreme hot and cold water for bathing. To get long-term relief, a patient needs to undergo a diagnosis for identification and treatment of the cause of itchy skin. Some common treatments include medicated creams, anti-itch medicines, and moist dressings.

Pruritus can affect areas such as the scalp, legs, arms, and small body areas. Itchy skin can be further associated with redness, irritation, dampness, dry and cracked skin, and sometimes blisters and patches in severe cases. Irritation can last upto more than six weeks and severely affect the quality of your life.





Find out more about pruritus treatment drugs @ Drugs for Pruritus Treatment

A snapshot of the pruritus pipeline drugs mentioned in the report:

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Linerixibat GlaxoSmithKline Phase III Sodium-bile acid cotransporter inhibitors Oral Dupilumab Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Sanofi-Aventis Phase III Interleukin 13 inhibitors; Interleukin 4 inhibitors Subcutaeous Nemolizumab Chugai Pharmaceutical Phase II/III Interleukin 31 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous Nalbuphine extended release Trevi Therapeutics Phase II/III Opioid kappa receptor agonists; Opioid mu receptor antagonists Oral HSK21542 Sichuan Haisco Pharmaceutical Phase II Opioid kappa receptor agonists Intravenous EP547 Escient Pharmaceuticals Phase II G protein-coupled receptor antagonists Oral BMX-010 BioMimetix Phase II Oncostatin M receptor beta subunit inhibitors Topical ASN008 Asana BioSciences Phase I Sodium channel antagonists Topical CBP-174 Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals Phase I Histamine H3 receptor antagonists Oral Votucalis Akari Therapeutics Preclinical Histamine H1 receptor antagonists; Histamine H2 receptor antagonists; Histamine H3 receptor antagonists; Histamine H4 receptor antagonists NA

Learn more about the emerging pruritus pipeline therapies @ Pruritus Clinical Trials

Pruritus Therapeutics Assessment

The pruritus pipeline report proffers an integral view of pruritus emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Pruritus Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral

Intravenous, Oral Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Small molecules, Peptide, Antibiotics.

: Small molecules, Peptide, Antibiotics. Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Sodium-bile acid cotransporter inhibitors, Interleukin 13 inhibitors; Interleukin 4 inhibitors, Interleukin 31 receptor antagonists, Opioid kappa receptor agonists, Opioid mu receptor antagonists, Opioid kappa receptor agonists, G protein-coupled receptor antagonists, Oncostatin M receptor beta subunit inhibitors, Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists; Opioid kappa receptor agonists, Sodium channel antagonists, Histamine H3 receptor antagonists

Sodium-bile acid cotransporter inhibitors, Interleukin 13 inhibitors; Interleukin 4 inhibitors, Interleukin 31 receptor antagonists, Opioid kappa receptor agonists, Opioid mu receptor antagonists, Opioid kappa receptor agonists, G protein-coupled receptor antagonists, Oncostatin M receptor beta subunit inhibitors, Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists; Opioid kappa receptor agonists, Sodium channel antagonists, Histamine H3 receptor antagonists Key Pruritus Companies : GlaxoSmithKline, Asana BioSciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Trevi Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, Shandong Boan Biotechnology, Sichuan Haisco Pharmaceutical, Escient Pharmaceuticals, MC2 Therapeutics, Avior Bio, AOBiome Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, BioMimetix, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Teikoku Pharma, Tioga Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Akaal Pharma, Nocion Therapeutics, Saniona, Akari Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis, and others.

: GlaxoSmithKline, Asana BioSciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Trevi Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, Shandong Boan Biotechnology, Sichuan Haisco Pharmaceutical, Escient Pharmaceuticals, MC2 Therapeutics, Avior Bio, AOBiome Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences, BioMimetix, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Teikoku Pharma, Tioga Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Akaal Pharma, Nocion Therapeutics, Saniona, Akari Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis, and others. Key Pruritus Pipeline Therapies: Linerixibat, HSK21542, Nemolizumab, Nalbuphine, Vixarelimab, AV104, Dupilumab, B244, Abrocitinib, LT5001, SHR0410, EP547, ASN008, CLE-400, BMX-010, FB-401, Research programme: anti-pruritus therapeutics, Tradipitant, TP 2021, HPG-9399, A277, MC2-25, TPU-010, Asimadoline, CBP-174, SAN711, Votucalis, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for pruritus treatment; visit @ Pruritus Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Pruritus Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Pruritus Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Pruritus Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Pruritus Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Pruritus Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Pruritus Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Linerixibat: GlaxoSmithKline 8. Pruritus Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 EP547: Escient Pharmaceuticals 9. Pruritus Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CBP-174: Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals 10. Pruritus Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Pruritus Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Pruritus Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the pruritus pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Pruritus Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Pruritus Market

Pruritus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pruritus companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Regeneron/Sanofi, DiverDrugs, Atridia, Asana BioSciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Trevi Therapeutics, AbbVie, Lumosa Therapeutics, Luye Pharma Group, among others.

Uremic Pruritus Market

Uremic Pruritus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key uremic pruritus companies, including Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd., Acologix, Inc., Patara Pharma, Conmed Pharmaceutical, among others.

Uremic Pruritus Pipeline

Uremic Pruritus Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Uremic Pruritus companies, including Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd., Acologix, Inc., Patara Pharma, Conmed Pharmaceutical, among others.

Chronic Pruritus Market

Chronic Pruritus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key chronic pruritus companies, including Vyne Therapeutics Inc., Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Bellus Health Inc., Pierre Fabre Dermo Cosmetique, Pfizer, among others.

Chronic Pruritus Pipeline

Chronic Pruritus Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic pruritus companies, including Vyne Therapeutics Inc., Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Bellus Health Inc., Pierre Fabre Dermo Cosmetique, Pfizer, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com