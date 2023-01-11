Opera MS Hosts Free Pre-Event Preview of MLK Day concert at Mississippi Museum of Art
Voices of Freedom: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, part of the Duling Hall Concert Series • Monday, January 16, 2023
Voices Of Freedom starring Jason “Smiley” Adams, Spoken Word Artist • John Christopher Adams, Tenor • Ramelle Brooks, Bass • Tiffany Williams-Cole, Soprano • Temperance Jones, Soprano • with Tyler Kemp on piano.
This inspirational sneak peek will allow guests to meet, talk, and hear the voices of the five Black artists featured in the upcoming Opera Mississippi production, “Voices of Freedom: A Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration." The artists will share their personal stories, parts of their journey as black artists, and even sing a few a cappella pieces in a space that celebrates black culture and visual art.
Cash bar opens at 4:00pm and the artist discussions will begin at approximately 4:30pm. The ”Raise Your Voices" reception and meet-and-greet is open and free to the public.
“This is the beginning of a great collaborative relationship with the museum,” commented Opera Mississippi Executive Director Stacey Trenteseaux. “This is the first show of its kind with Opera Mississippi and we are honored to include it in our 77th season. I hope everyone marks their calendars and comes to meet the talented vocalists behind it.”
The MMA has graciously offered to keep the Museum open an extra hour until 7:00pm and have arranged for a Museum Guide to be available to speak to visitors, allowing the guests to peruse the exhibits and gift shop after interacting with the artists. The MMA is showcasing some beautiful and poignant art of Mississippi and American BIPOC artists, including the special exhibit “Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning” exhibit and the permanent exhibit “New Symphony of Time”.
MMA is also offering a special $13 entry for their special exhibits to any visitor who shows proof of an Opera Mississippi ticket purchase to “Voices of Freedom” on January 16.
Likewise, Opera Mississippi is also offering 25% off tickets to all visitors of the MMA, as well as visitors to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum or the Museum of Mississippi History. Visitors need only to use code: VOICES25 when they purchase tickets on the Opera Mississippi website, then show proof of Museum entry or a ticket stub at the door on January 16.
“Voices of Freedom: A Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration," presented by Atmos Energy, will be on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 7:00pm. Created and performed by black young artists, the concert features a collection of black composers, writers, poetry, freedom songs, and art songs from and commemorating the Civil Rights movement. The performance features the talents of John Christopher Adams (tenor), Tiffany Williams-Cole (soprano), Temperance Jones (soprano), and Ramelle Brooks (baritone/bass), with accompaniment by Tyler Kemp on piano. Spoken word artist, Jason ‘Smiley’ Abrams will present two original pieces and narrate this musical journey through oppression, heartache, courage, inspiration, determination, and ultimately, freedom. This concert is part of the Duling Hall Concert series. Doors and Opera Happy Hour begin at 6:00pm. Tickets are $35 each.
For all event and cast information or to purchase tickets, visit operams.org or call the box office at 601-966-6601. Opera Mississippi’s 77th season is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
About Opera Mississippi
Opera Mississippi, founded in 1945, is the ninth oldest continuously operating opera company in the United States, and Mississippi’s only professional opera company. Opera Mississippi’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enlighten Mississippi audiences through world-class opera, musical theatre and popular musical experiences while providing educational outreach and emerging artist opportunities that reflect community connection and culture, and preserve the art form of opera.
Stacey Trenteseaux
Opera Mississippi / Mississippi Opera Association
6019680004 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram