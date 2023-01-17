Orange County Commercial Solar Panel Installer REPOWER OC Helps Businesses Choose the Most Efficient Solar Panels
The noted commercial solar panel installer in Orange, California, helps businesses of all sizes capitalize on incentives to save on utilities
At REPOWER OC, Orange County solar installers are here to guide you through the exciting world of commercial solar power”ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial solar panel installer in Orange County, led by solar expert Eddie McLaughlin, helps businesses all over Orange County save on expensive utility bills by installing efficient and quality solar panels.
— Eddie McLaughlin
Known for its dedication to preserving the environment and promoting cost-effective ways to do business, REPOWER OC solar panel installers want to help businesses thrive.
In its latest articles on its solar power blog, REPOWER OC doubles down on this commitment by shedding light on the most efficient solar panels and why installing commercial solar panels on a new roof is a fantastic financial investment.
In ‘What Is The Most Efficient Solar Panel? 5 Things To Look For,’ commercial solar panel installers in Orange County explain the difference between efficiencies in different solar panels.
According to the solar panel installation company, a few aspects determine the panels' efficiency.
“The type of solar cell used in a panel can significantly affect its efficiency,” says Eddie McLaughlin. “The most efficient solar cells currently available are monocrystalline silicon cells, which typically have 15-20% efficiency. Polycrystalline silicon cells and thin-film cells have lower efficiencies, typically around 12-15%.”
Indeed, monocrystalline solar panels are considered the most efficient type of solar panel for commercial businesses available on the market today.
This is because they are made from a single silicon crystal, allowing the electrons to flow more efficiently, resulting in a higher power output per square foot.
Monocrystalline solar panels also tend to have a longer lifespan than other solar panels, performing well in low-light conditions.
Additionally, they have a sleek and visually pleasing aesthetic, which is essential for some commercial businesses looking to install rooftop solar panels.
Since solar panels depend on the sun, temperature plays a massive role in how much money a business will save.
“The efficiency of solar panels decreases as the temperature rises,” states McLaughlin. “Panels with low-temperature coefficients will produce more power per degree rise in temperature. This property also relates to the panel quality and the material used.”
This vital balance is everything for the efficiency of solar panels in Orange County.
Since REPOWER OC does business in the sunny Southern California county, getting the right amount of sunlight usually isn’t an issue. However, temperatures may be a different story. The average temperature in Orange County, California, can vary depending on the time of year.
For example, temperatures can get quite warm during the summer months and often exceed 85°F. The average high temperature in July, the warmest month of the year, is around 84°F and can reach up to 90°F in some areas of the county.
During the winter, the temperature is usually mild, with an average high temperature of around 63°F in January, the coldest month of the year.
Likewise, it also depends on the specific location within the county, as temperatures can vary depending on proximity to the coast and elevation.
“The most efficient solar panels for commercial businesses are those made with monocrystalline silicon cells,” declares McLaughlin.
“Monocrystalline solar panels are made from a single, continuous crystal of silicon and generally have the highest efficiency rates, typically around 15-20%. They are also the most durable and long-lasting type of solar panel, with a lifespan of about 25-30 years lifespan.”
New Rooftops And Solar Panels In Orange County: A Match Made In Heaven
Another article on REPOWER OC’s solar blog, ‘New Roof With Solar Panels In Orange County: Top Ways To Save,’ deals in roofs and rooftop solar. Should a business invest in solar panels along with a concurrent roof replacement? McLaughlin and his team have the answers to any related questions business owners may have.
A new roof is a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of solar panels in Orange County.
Having new commercial solar panels installed concurrently with a new roof will ensure businesses save in the long run.
“If you want to save money on solar panels and your roof, ensure that your roof can handle the solar panels in the first place. It may be beneficial to replace your roof before choosing your ideal solar panel setup.”
While REPOWER OC is eager to help any business design, install, and maintain solar panels in Orange County, the company urges businesses to examine the wear and tear on their roofs, as this could determine the prudency of installing solar panels on a roof.
“A roof in poor condition or a roof that has reached the end of its lifespan may not support the weight of solar panels. This could lead to structural damage or even collapse,” says McLaughlin.
“If your roof is not in good condition, it may be challenging to install the solar panels correctly. This could lead to a less efficient system and potentially even damage to the panels.”
However, McLaughlin says that if a business has a newer roof, it’s time to strike while the iron is hot.
“On the flip side, if a roof is in good condition, it will be easier to install solar panels, resulting in a more efficient and cost-effective system,” he says.
“Installing a new roof before installing solar panels can also be a good opportunity to upgrade to a more durable and energy-efficient roofing material. This can reduce your energy costs and improve the overall performance of your solar system.”
More About REPOWER OC
“At REPOWER OC, Orange County solar installers are here to guide you through the exciting world of commercial solar power. With a team of dedicated solar energy experts, REPOWER OC will meet with you to determine your goals, how to save money on utilities, and more.”
Indeed, Eddie McLaughlin and his team are willing to pull out all the stops to exhibit just why commercial solar power has a promising future in Orange County and the country.
For more information about commercial solar energy and REPOWER OC, visit the website, read the solar power blog, and contact Eddie McLaughlin today.
Eddie McLaughlin
REPOWER OC
+1 714-464-7721
info@repoweroc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
The Solar Minute: Net Metering 3.0 Impact With Eddie McLaughlin