ICYMI: Business Facilities Magazine Names North Carolina State of the Year for Economic Development

Raleigh, N.C.

After a historic year for job announcements and investments, North Carolina has been named the “State of the Year” for economic development by Business Facilities magazine.

In 2022, Governor Roy Cooper announced a record number of over 28,300 jobs coming to every corner of the state and CNBC ranked North Carolina as the top state in the country to do business. The Governor also made once-in-a-generation investments focused on strengthening the state’s workforce while leading the transition toward a clean energy economy.

“North Carolina is the best state in which to live, work, raise a family and do business,” Governor Cooper said. “We'll continue to invest in our talented workforce, transition to a clean energy economy and bring more good-paying jobs to every corner of the state.”

WRAL TechWire: North Carolina is ‘State of Year’ for economic development, magazine says

Rick Smith - January 4, 2023

North Carolina is the “State of the Year” for economic recruitment after a record year for investments won and jobs to come, says Business Facilities magazine, a leading publication for business recruiting across the U.S.

State economic developers at the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership for North Carolina have reported the landing of nearly 30,000 jobs and multi-billions in investment for 2022. The totals exceeded records set in 2021.

For those reasons, the magazine chose North Carolina as the winner of its annual award that dates to 2007. The state also won two years ago.

“A succinct regional economic development strategy in recent years has propelled North Carolina, and 2022 was another banner year for the state in capital investment and jobs creation,” said Business Facilities Editorial Director, Anne Cosgrove in a statement. “Paired with a world-class education and R&D resources, the support of incentives and programs from organizations at all levels for a variety of industries, including high-growth sectors such as electric vehicles, made the state our choice for top recognition this year.”

Such awards – such as CNBC naming North Carolina in 2022 as the best state for business – provide recruiters with data and support they need in competing for new or expansion projects.

Major wins in 2022 include:

Electric vehicle maker VinFast

Semiconductor firm Wolfspeed

Boom Aviation

A battery plant from Toyota

Plus a host of numerous life science projects

[...]

