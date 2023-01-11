New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

January 12 Commission Meeting Postponed

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, January 12, in Santa Fe has been postponed due to an illness and family emergency. The department will issue a revised meeting notice once the meeting is rescheduled. At that time, the revised agenda, location address, attendee information and additional information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

