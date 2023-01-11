Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,216 in the last 365 days.

January 12 Commission Meeting Postponed

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Public contact, Information Center: 888-248-6866
Media contact, Darren Vaughan: 505-476-8027
darren.vaughan@dgf.nm.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JANUARY 11, 2023:

January 12 Commission Meeting Postponed

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission meeting originally scheduled for  Thursday, January 12, in Santa Fe has been postponed due to an illness and family emergency. The department will issue a revised meeting notice once the meeting is rescheduled. At that time, the revised  agenda, location address, attendee information and additional information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

###

Darren Vaughan2023-01-11T09:34:00-07:00

You just read:

January 12 Commission Meeting Postponed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.