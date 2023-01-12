BounceWave Inflatable Sales Offers Bounce Houses & Water Slides for Sale
A wholesaler of commercial-grade inflatables, BounceWave Inflatable Sales designs custom bounce houses for rental party business owners.
Best customer service in the industry! BounceWave has taken our business to the next level. The quality and detail that goes into each inflatable is by far the best I have ever seen.”ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giant inflatables, such as bounce houses, waters slides, obstacle courses, etc., are fun and useful for homeowners and business owners alike. Families can use them to have a great time playing and bouncing around. On the other hand, businesses can incorporate these versatile inflatables in outdoor advertising. Although choosing inflatables for a family fun time or business marketing can be difficult. When purchasing a bounce house, safety is a priority. And companies like BounceWave Inflatable Sales pay close attention to safety and being up to date with any new safety regulations. Their bounce houses display all safety rules for participants to read before entering to play.
— Heather Castellanos
Generally, commercial inflatables are suitable for business use. This is because they are used on a large scale compared to residential ones. For example, owners of a resort business need commercial inflatables, like commercial water slides, obstacle courses, and a bounce house, instead of a consumer-grade bouncy house because that is only for residential use. Therefore, they usually don’t use residential-grade inflatables for their business, but they can use commercial-grade inflatables in the backyard. Moreover, commercial-grade inflatables use heavy-duty 15oz to 18oz vinyl-coated nylon, seam reinforcements, and two rows of stitching since they are designed for heavy wear and tear. In contrast, consumer-grade inflatables often use lightweight nylon and a single row of stitching since they are only made to be used once or twice.
“Best customer service in the industry! High-quality inflatables! BounceWave has taken our business to the next level. We have purchased over 40 inflatables and will continue purchase with Jason and Blaine as long as we are in business. The quality and detail that goes into each inflatable is by far the best I have ever seen.”
– Heather Castellanos
Giant inflatable houses and water slides can indeed be expensive, but buying a commercial unit is more sensible and cost-effective than regularly renting it out. Owning a commercial bounce house is a huge investment. Still, business managers must notice that the upfront cost is much smaller than renting out a unit regularly over many days. Reliable firms like BounceWave Inflatable Sales regularly put up their bounce houses for sale. They even partner with finance companies to finance every commercial inflatable purchase.
Besides bouncy houses, inflatable water slides are an affordable way to add excitement to a pool party or a water park. However, it is important to purchase a slide made with durable materials that will last for years. Cheaper slides may not be as well-made and could tear or puncture easily. Inflatable water slides also vary in price, so it is crucial to find one that fits the budget. Water slides for sale are frequently available at several businesses, including BounceWave Inflatable Sales. The professionals at this company custom design, repair, and sell commercial-grade wholesale inflatables. They even offer a full 1-year warranty on every inflatable and a 2-year slip liner/pool liner warranty.
About BounceWave Inflatable Sales
Established in 2005, BounceWave Inflatable Sales design and sell high-quality bounce houses, water slides, and other commercial inflatables. The team is dedicated to providing customers with high-end custom inflatables. They take pride in using only the best materials and construction practices to deliver the best commercial-grade inflatables for sale.
BounceWave Inflatable Sales
35938 FL-54, Zephyrhills,
FL 33541, United States
+18889019283
Jason Ladd
BounceWave Inflatable Sales, LLC
+1 888-901-9283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Dinosaur Bounce House Combo Water Slide For Sale