COINANALYST CORP. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinAnalyst Corp. (the “Company”) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) has revoked the cease trade order which was issued against the Company, effective December 5, 2022, for failure to file its interim financial statements and MD&A for 3rd Quarter for period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Interim Financials”).
The Interim Financials were filed on January 4, 2023, which are available at www.sedar.com
ABOUT CoinAnalyst Corp.
CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in
the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators.
The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market. The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging.
The SaaS platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. To learn more about CoinAnalyst: www.coinanalyst.tech
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Pascal Lauria
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 – 20
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Pascal Lauria
