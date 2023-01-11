Submit Release
ITW Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. CST. Following the release, ITW will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CST.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q4 2022 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CST start time. The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com. An audio-only replay will be available from February 2 through February 9 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The passcode is 2756156.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.5 billion in 2021. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact Investor Relations
Tel: 224.661.7451 Karen Fletcher
mediarelations@itw.com Tel: 224.661.7433
  investorrelations@itw.com


Primary Logo

