The TASA Group, a Futuris Brand, Announces Upcoming Webinar

FAIRFAX, VA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company FTRS a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, is excited to announce that The TASA Group, in conjunction with consulting and testifying in personal injury, products liability and organizational negligence expert Tom Taormina, will present a one-hour interactive webinar presentation, A Covert Weapon for Litigators, for all legal professionals on January 18th, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST.

Proving appropriate or negligent standard of care is typically an endless debate and prejudiced opinions. Utilizing the practice of conducting duty and standard of care investigations with the trademarked Forensic Business Pathology techniques has yielded a 96% success rate in more than 40 cases.

Duty of care is determined by finding and citing compelling standards. Standard of care is determined by comparing the defendant's actions to international standards of quality management.

Tom Taormina is a consulting and testifying witness in personal injury products liability and organizational negligence. He was a member of the team at Mission Control in Houston during the Apollo 13 disaster and recovery. His experiences during his 14 years at NASA formed the foundation for his ability to rapidly analyze problems and diagnose solutions. He has over fifty years of experience in manufacturing related industries and has written 14 books.

To register for this webinar, please visit:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4042271/73C18FADD0253BF44C6F91022F328CDC

"We are proud to see the TASA Group continuing to be the best source for witness experts. Not only are their webinars informative, but they also offer CLE credits in various states," said Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Contact Information: