Patron Technology Announces Acquisition of Fan Interactive Marketing

With this significant acquisition, live event technology leader Patron Technology supercharges its ability to help clients sell more tickets and engage fans and patrons with Fan Interactive's data-focused marketing expertise.

Patron Technology, the leading technology platform for the live entertainment industry, has added to its set of client-focused capabilities with the acquisition of Fan Interactive Marketing, a pioneer in fan engagement and data-driven marketing solutions for more than a decade. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings together two industry leaders to enhance an already powerful toolkit, empowering live entertainment organizations to connect further and deeper with their fans in new and innovative ways. Fan Interactive's cutting-edge marketing solutions and deep expertise in audience development will complement Patron Technology's comprehensive solution for all their clients' ticketing, marketing, and fan engagement needs.

"To further our goal of providing a complete event technology solution, we saw incredible value in acquiring the most successful marketing company in the live event space," said Marc Jenkins, Patron Technology CEO. "The team at Fan Interactive brings not only marketing strategy and execution skills into our fold, but also their expertise in data consolidation and management. Fan Interactive's offerings will help enhance our focus on supporting clients in harnessing their data to better connect with customers and grow their businesses." The combined company will operate under the Patron Technology brand and will continue to be led by Jenkins.

Having access to Patron Technology's expansive resources also serves to strengthen Fan Interactive's commitment to their existing client base. "Patron Technology was the ideal fit," said Eyal Mintz, Fan Interactive CEO. "With the scope of their prowess in the event technology industry, becoming part of Patron Technology gives the Fan Interactive team unparalleled growth potential and the ability to do so much more for our existing clients and future partners. Our shared vision and commitment to helping live entertainment organizations succeed made this a perfect partnership." As such, Mintz and the existing Fan Interactive team, including COO Joel McFadden, will remain onboard to ensure a seamless transition through and beyond the acquisition process.

The acquisition is effective immediately, and the combined company will continue to serve its clients around the world.

About Patron Technology

Patron Technology is redefining what it means to be an event creator by empowering organizers to take control of their entire event experience. With their powerful ticketing, mobile apps, and engagement products fit for any event, creators can transform the attendee experience and become leaders in their industry. That's why iconic brands like the NHL, New York Comic Con, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Bonnaroo use their ever-evolving solution to drive nonstop engagement, reach expansive audiences, and gain more revenue. For more information visit patrontechnology.com.

About Fan Interactive Marketing

Fan Interactive is a marketing services company focused on helping clients fully activate their data for strategic efforts. Their team of experts handles the day-to-day administrative tasks associated with CRM, email marketing, and digital advertising while bringing forth best-in-class strategies and initiatives. For more information, visit faninteractive.com.

