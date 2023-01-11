Pre/Dicta Acquires Gavelytics

Purchase of Litigation Analytics Pioneer Accelerates Pathway to State Court Predictions

In a transformational deal in the litigation analytics space, Pre/Dicta, the only litigation analytics platform that makes predictions about the outcome of federal lawsuits, has acquired Gavelytics, the pioneering judicial analytics platform for state court cases.

The purchase, the terms of which were not disclosed, dramatically shortens Pre/Dicta's timeline for creating a tool that offers instant and accurate predictions for state courts across the country.

"Pre/Dicta created what I always dreamed of for Gavelytics: a litigation analytics platform that was forward-looking rather than backward-looking, that could make predictions and not just provide generic descriptive statistics," said Gavelytics founder Rick Merrill, who is joining Pre/Dicta as its strategic advisor.

Gavelytics was a market leader in litigation analytics for state courts, where 95% of all cases heard in the U.S. take place. Launched in California in 2017, the company expanded its geographic coverage to 25 states and the reach of its analytics to include not only data points on judges, but also law firms, lawyers, and litigants. Before ceasing operations in 2022, Gavelytics secured multiple patents and established customer relationships with a number of the world's largest law firms and corporate legal departments, including those at leading insurance companies.

"This deal is a major milestone for Pre/Dicta and the entire field of predictive litigation analytics. With the acquisition of Gavelytics' state court assets, Pre/Dicta is suddenly in reach of building the litigator's holy grail: a product that generates predictions for every lawsuit nationwide," Pre/Dicta CEO Dan Rabinowitz said. "We're honored to inherit the legacy of Gavelytics, which performed groundbreaking work in judicial analytics, and still more honored that Rick Merrill will continue that work at Pre/Dicta."

Launched in summer 2022, Pre/Dicta uses data science to predict whether a case will survive a motion to dismiss by identifying the factors that influence such a decision, including the presiding judge's net worth, political affiliation, educational and work experience, and other biographical data points that are not intuitively significant and determine whether a case will move forward. This unique intelligence provides legal teams an advantage and informs overall litigation and settlement strategy, forum shopping, transfers of venue, resource allocations, and more.

When Merrill publicly announced the cessation of operations at Gavelytics, he said: "We enjoyed some early success, but ultimately fell short. I will always be proud of our ambitious reach, even though it exceeded our grasp." Today, Merrill added: "We are so pleased that the vision we had for Gavelytics can now be realized at Pre/Dicta."

ABOUT PRE/DICTA

Pre/Dicta is the only litigation analytics platform that makes verifiable predictions about the outcome of lawsuits. Using data science, and only a docket number, Pre/Dicta's software instantly predicts how judges will rule on motions to dismiss – by individual judge, jurisdiction, or across multiple jurisdictions – with 85% accuracy. We help litigators and in-house counsel make informed decision about disputes based on data, not intuition, relationships, or experience. www.pre-dicta.com

