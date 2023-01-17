Murrieta Water Damage Repair Company Five Star Restoration Helps Homeowners With Burst Pipe Tips
The home repair and reconstruction company in the Inland Empire discusses burst pipes and how homeowners can prevent pipes freezing and burstingMURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its dedication to helping home and business owners help restore, repair and reconstruct their homes, Five Star Restoration has made a new effort toward emphasizing its commitment to fixing water damage.
In a new article titled ‘Why Do Pipes Burst? The Top 6 Causes,’ the home repair and reconstruction professionals in Murrieta, California, double down on their dedication to cleaning up costly water damage.
In the article, the Riverside County water damage repair experts deeply dive into an especially dangerous home hazard: burst pipes. Along with describing the possible dangers burst pipes bring, like mold and water damage, Five Star Restoration delves deep into the leading causes of burst pipes.
The Top Causes Of Burst Pipes
One of the most common reasons for pipes bursting in a home is freezing temperatures.
“When the water inside a pipe freezes, it expands and can cause the pipe to burst. This is a common problem in areas with colder winters. The pressure caused by the frozen water can be enough to break even copper or steel pipes,” says Nick Smuts, the business development officer at Five Star Restoration.
“Another factor contributing to pipe bursts in cold weather is if the pipes are in an unheated area of a home, like your crawl space or attic. In these areas, the temperature can drop significantly, causing the water inside the pipes to freeze more quickly.”
If a pipe is frozen, the homeowner is in a tough spot since there’s a great chance that the line will burst.
But thankfully, there are ways to prevent frozen pipes. And, while residents of the Inland Empire won’t be experiencing blizzards and deep freezes like those in the midwest, it’s crucial to remain vigilant.
“Even though the weather in Southern California is generally warm, pipes in unheated areas such as the attic or garage can still be at risk of bursting. Insulating these pipes can help keep them from getting too cold and potentially bursting.”
The Problem With Corrosion
Corrosion, another major cause of pipes all over the Inland Empire bursting, is a long process in which pipes are susceptible to the elements, causing them to break down. When they reach a certain point, they burst.
According to Five Star Restoration, certain types of corrosion lead to burst pipes.
“Pitting corrosion occurs when tiny holes, or "pits," form on the surface of the pipe, weakening it and making it more prone to failure. Pitting corrosion is particularly dangerous because it can happen quickly and can be difficult to detect until you have extensive water damage in your home.”
When the metal in the pipe becomes thin enough, the pressure of the fluid flowing through the pipe can cause it to rupture or burst.
“Another type of corrosion that can cause pipes to burst is corrosion under insulation (CUI). CUI occurs when insulation on a pipe becomes wet and stays wet, allowing corrosion to occur underneath. The corrosion can eat away at the pipe over time, weakening it and making it more prone to bursting.”
Corrosion under insulation is a hazardous form of corrosion because it often goes undetected until significant damage has occurred. One day a homeowner will be dry, and the next day they’ll be taking cover from an unexpected water leak in the ceiling.
Insulation can conceal the symptoms of corrosion, such as discoloration or flaking, making it difficult to detect until it becomes severe.
To prevent corrosion, says Five Star Restoration, homeowners need regular maintenance and home inspections. These inspections are crucial to living a regular, stress-free life. By using water pressure tests, visual inspection, aging the pipe, and non-invasive testing, a home inspector can likely spot problems with pipes.
However, it is essential to note that an inspector might only be able to partially assess the condition of pipes in the home, especially if they are hidden behind walls or underground. In these cases, further inspection by a plumbing professional may be required.
Pipes And Old Age
Of course, simple old age may be the undoing of a pipe in your home. If your home is older, especially centuries old, aged pipes are likely to be a sticking point.
“The age of pipes can increase the risk of a burst because they can become weaker and more susceptible to damage as they age,” says Smuts. “Over time, pipes can corrode, rust, and become clogged with mineral deposits, weakening them and making them more likely to burst.”
Likewise, many older homes were built with pipes made of cast iron, lead, or galvanized steel, which are more prone to corrosion and cracking over time than newer pipes made of PVC, PEX, or copper.
The best way to prevent burst pipes in an old home is regular inspections, proper insulation, pipe replacement, water treatment, and professional plumbing.
Prevention is vital with burst pipes, says Five Star Restoration, as they can cause significant damage and be costly to repair. Regular maintenance and inspections and promptly addressing any issues when they are found will help minimize the risk of burst pipes.
More About Five Star Restoration
Stemming from a desire to create a company that values the community, Murrieta home repair specialists started Five Star Restoration in 2016. As members of the local community, the team at Five Star Restoration has a vested interest in the community's fate. These experts, along with a commitment to help home and business owners eradicate mold, water, and fire damage, simply want to see people succeed and live peaceful lives.
For more information about Five Star Restoration, contact Nick Smuts, or visit the Five Star Restoration website.
