Secure Mobile Solution For Attorneys
Efani announces secure mobile solution for Attorneys.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efani has announced its new secure mobile service for lawyers and law firms. Attorneys are targets of hackers and insiders because of the large amount of money and information they handle, such as data on mergers and acquisitions. A simple piece of information could be worth millions of dollars or cause millions of dollars of damage if leaked.
“One of the easiest ways for hackers to gain access to this information is through tracking and hacking mobile communications,” says Haseeb Awan, Founder and CEO of Efani. A hack could be as simple as a SIM swap on a targeted attorney or his client, then using the control over their mobile account to reset passwords to applications containing proprietary information. However, attacks now include passive obtrusions using IMSI catchers, Stingrays, SS7 or Diameter attacks, DNS hijacking, location tracking, and more.
“Imagine setting up an IMSI catcher outside a law firm that handles acquisitions and mergers to track who enters the building,” asks Mark Kreitzman, General Manager of Efani. IMSI catchers are cell tower spoofing devices that can identify mobile device information, record cellular phone calls, capture SMS, and more, and do it without being detected. Mark adds, “These hacking devices are illegal but nearly impossible to identify the hacker, and it could be an insider as seen in TV shows like Mr. Robot where they used a cell tower spoofer to spy on the FBI.”
Efani crowdsourced the solution design from their existing law customers. Efani provides a standard mobile service they call the SAFE plan, which comes with SIM swap security and insurance. The second component is the new Efani Black Seal data-only plan which comes with detection and protection against cell tower spoofing, DNS hijacking, and more. The third component is their VoIP app which will provide a second mobile number for encrypted voice and messaging. The VoIP part of the solution can be used for the law office to communicate internally with fully encrypted voice and messaging end to end, as well as extend the VoIP app to their high-profile customers where data privacy and security are required. To complete the security solution, the VoIP communications will also be wrapped by their Black Seal secure data solution.
Efani is currently testing its VoIP app with plans to launch the full secure mobile service for attorneys in February.
**About Efani Inc.**
Learn more about the SAFE plan: [www.efani.com](http://www.efani.com/)
Learn more about the Black Seal plan: [www.efani.com/blackseal](http://www.efani.com/blackseal)
Check your mobile number vulnerability: [app.efani.com/phone](http://app.efani.com/phone)
Haseeb Awan
Efani Inc
+1 8555533264
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube