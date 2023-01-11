Video: Introducing Blue Diamond Resorts’ Customer-Focused Pledge

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resort is thrilled to announce the launch of its new, customer-focused corporate video available on the brand's website. Following a year of remarkable growth, the hotel management company reflects on its strategy as a leader in the all-inclusive hospitality and the values-driven culture that allows it to provide memorable experiences in the Caribbean.



"The hotel industry is changing rapidly, and to keep up with the new trends, Blue Diamond Resorts has constantly redefined its value proposition to exceed traveler expectations and understand each market’s needs," said Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing and Public Relations of Blue Diamond Resorts. "We are very excited about the launch of our new corporate video that highlights our focus on the guest experience and our pledge as moment-makers."

The new video showcases some of the 45 resorts it operates and its people, through top-notch first-person view camera technology, as well as the strategic direction for the year based on memorable experiences. For over a decade, Blue Diamond Resorts has been at the forefront of the all-inclusive segment to become the fastest growing hotel group in the Caribbean, featuring a portfolio of nine unique premium brands in popular destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Cuba, Costa Rica, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Grenada.

As it continues to go Above and Beyond, the hotel management company reinforces its commitment to serving its guests, team members and the communities through innovation and new products debuting in 2023 to highlight the broad offering of its Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Grand Lido Resorts, Starfish Resorts and Memories Resorts & Spa brands.

Click here to watch the video

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts , where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

