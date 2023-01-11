Cradlepoint Announces NetCloud Private Networks Offering Private Cellular Performance and Enterprise IT Simplicity

All-in-One solution simplifies planning, deployment, and management of private cellular with a familiar Enterprise IT experience

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, today launched NetCloud Private Networks. As an end-to-end private cellular network solution, NetCloud Private Networks leverages existing network infrastructure investments and simplifies the complexities of private cellular network ownership that have hindered broader enterprise adoption. A cloud-native extension of the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service, it delivers scalability, plug-and-play deployment, a familiar Wi-Fi-like experience, and pathway for simplified IT infrastructure integration – all through a single pane of glass.



As enterprises integrate LTE and 5G within their networks to address the need for greater and more reliable connectivity, demand for private networks has quickly increased. IDC forecasts that the market is expected to achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% over the 2022-2026 forecast period. Yet, adoption lags in many sectors due to significant cost-of-ownership issues, wireless planning challenges, and the complexity of deploying and managing disparate hardware and software solutions.

“Private networks have opened up opportunities for partners to once again be a trusted advisor to customers on how to securely expand connectivity while maintaining control over cost and uptime,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies Venture, LLC (Future Technologies). “Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Private Networks looks to make our job easier by offering an integrated end-to-end solution that is simple to deploy and manage as well as capitalizing on the pervasive network infrastructure investments that lie within enterprises today.”

NetCloud Private Networks design elements include:

Orchestration and Automation: Through the power of software, the NetCloud Private Networks solution uses orchestration to ease deployment tasks and integrate multiple systems into a seamless plug-and-play experience. Automation simplifies the process of daily management and provides a pathway to AI-driven operations in the future.

Complete Solution: With NetCloud Private Networks, customers can quickly deploy a complete solution that includes: a proven Mobility Gateway (cellular core) that can be deployed on-site; plug-and-play indoor or outdoor LTE Cellular Access Points (CAPs) with future support for 5G; an integrated planning tool that helps map out the ideal location of CAPs; fixed site, mobile and IoT endpoints (User Equipment); and private SIMs with Cradlepoint’s SIM Management capability, allowing IT to deploy and manage private and public SIMs.

NetCloud Interoperability: Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Service provides enterprise-class edge security, cellular intelligence, edge compute, and actionable analytics capabilities – all managed and controlled through a single pane of glass.

Wi-Fi-Like Experience: NetCloud Private Networks is designed to leverage existing network infrastructure investments, such as Power-over-Ethernet switches and drops around the building for CAP deployments. It also mimics operational characteristics of Wi-Fi, such as an RF planning tool, familiar IT centric terminology, management, and control features.



“Private cellular networks are gaining favor across many industries as enterprises seek to securely address the need for more connectivity to far-flung people, places, and things while retaining more control of their network infrastructure,” said Todd Krautkremer, Cradlepoint CMO and Head of Marketing for Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions business unit. “NetCloud Private Networks simplifies private cellular network ownership by building on current network infrastructure and experience that exists within today’s IT teams.”

Adding IT-centric NetCloud Private Networks alongside Ericsson’s Private 5G, which is designed for more complex and demanding industrial use cases, Ericsson now provides the broadest portfolio of private network solutions designed to accelerate connected transformations in the enterprise and across industries.

Availability

The first version of NetCloud Private Networks will provide LTE support for the US CBRS spectrum is immediately available through select channel partners. Support for 5G and other international spectrums will follow in later 2023. To learn more about Cradlepoint NetCloud Private Networks and to get updates on upcoming services, please visit: https://cradlepoint.com/products/netcloud-private-networks

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud™. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

Contact

Marissa Kelly

Highwire PR

cradlepoint@highwirepr.com

631-559-472



