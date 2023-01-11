Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the United States Conference of Mayors’ 91st Winter Meeting
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks at the United States Conference of Mayors’ 91st Winter Meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST at the Capital Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. This will be the first address to the conference by a Secretary of State.
Secretary Blinken’s remarks will be open press and streamed live on the Department homepage and Youtube channel. Register on the Conference of Mayors website for in-person coverage. Call time and access instructions will be provided to all registered media prior to the event.
For additional information, please contact Sara Durr at sdurr@usmayors.com.