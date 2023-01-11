EagleView Hires Steve Dorton as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran Finance and Operations Executive Joins Geospatial Technology Leader EagleView

/EIN News/ -- Bellevue, Washington, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a geospatial technology leader that provides solutions across roofing, insurance, and solar industries, has hired Steve Dorton as CFO. Dorton comes to EagleView with over 30 years of experience in finance and operations with multiple companies, across different industries. Most recently, he served as CFO of Enfusion, Inc. where he took the company public through an IPO and led the company through unprecedented growth and transformation.

“I am thrilled to have Steve join our team as we continue to deliver exceptional growth while transforming how our customers work,” said CEO Chris Jurasek. “Steve brings a level of experience and acumen that will be important as we meet the demands of the next decade.”

Prior to Dorton’s time at Enfusion, which directly preceded his joining EagleView, he was CFO of Quinnox, Inc., an IT services company based in Chicago & India, and before that was the co-founding Principal and CFO of Invision Capital, a private equity group providing debt and equity buyout financing to lower middle market businesses. In the past, Steve worked at NAVTEQ Corporation (which later became Nokia Here), where he was the head of FP&A, then established and managed NAVTEQ’s Treasury Department. He spent 13 years with The Walt Disney Company in various roles, including Operations Management, Finance, Treasury, and International Business Development, playing a key role in negotiating and establishing Hong Kong Disneyland.

“I’m excited to join the EagleView team,” said Dorton. “This company is poised to dramatically change the solar, construction, and insurance industries with their unique approach to providing actionable geospatial intelligence. It’s an exciting company to join at a period of real growth.”

About EagleView

EagleView is a leading provider of aerial imagery, property insights and software that transforms the way people work. EagleView holds more than 300 patents and owns a large geospatial data and imagery library encompassing 94 percent of the US population. EagleView provides highly accurate data, enabling customers in the government, construction, insurance, and solar industries to make timely, informed and better decisions.

