Wrkspot Introduces Integration With Choice Hotels' Property Management System Software

Connectivity with leading hotel chain's systems lets revolutionary hotel operations solution offer real-time data synch, streamlined work for thousands of properties.

/EIN News/ -- ARCADIA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrkspot has integrated its revolutionary hotel operations app with Choice Hotels' property management system choiceADVANTAGE via SkyTouch Technology's cloud-based /CONNECT API platform, making its functionality for communications and housekeeping management even more effective for thousands of the country's leading hotels.

WrkSpot, founded in 2017, is the developer of a revolutionary software suite for hotel portfolio management that integrates HRIS, operations management and communication in a single app. By managing and engaging staff, controlling costs and streamlining operations, and improving compliance and safety, WrkSpot allows hotel managers to avoid being bogged down by the unavoidable details of hotel operations.

With this new cloud-based integration, in place as of Oct. 15, 2022, Choice branded hotels are able to use their proprietary choiceADVANTAGE PMS to automatically update the room status by flowing detailed room information from choiceADVANTAGE directly to WrkSpot - no downloading and transferring of files required.

"This integration means that WrkSpot is now a more viable option for Choice Hotel-branded properties that want to use it," said Raja Epsilon, founder and CEO of Wrkspot. "The integration provides seamless flow of PMS data to the WrkSpot system, enabling real-time data sharing across housekeeping, maintenance and front desk. This enhances efficiency and fosters better collaboration."

WrkSpot has been a Choice Hotels Qualified Vendor since January 2022, making it an approved vendor that Choice Hotels franchisees can subscribe to or purchase with no additional approvals or exceptions.

The integration also marks a significant milestone for Wrkspot and projects significant growth for the company. Choice operates some 7,100 hotels across all of its brands worldwide, and earlier this year, the company closed a deal to acquire Radisson Hotels Americas.

Wrkspot streamlines all aspects of managing a property, handling the entirety of hotel operations and hotel labor management in one integrated solution. It also provides a training platform and document management system, both essential to hotels seeking a digital transformation. Wrkspot also assists managers with hotel portfolio management, allowing visibility into individual hotels and comparison and trend analysis across properties.

WrkSpot helps hotel managers and owners solve problems they didn't know they had. To learn more about how Wrkspot integrates and streamlines all aspects of hospitality management, visit wrkspot.com.

About Wrkspot

About SkyTouch

SkyTouch Technology is the provider of a widely used cloud-based property management system. Built in the cloud by hotel professionals for hotel companies, the SkyTouch hotel operations platform is designed to help hotel executives meet their most important strategic objectives: to enhance the guest experience, advance performance, and achieve growth while evolving with changing market needs. Accessible from anywhere, the SkyTouch PMS provides visibility and control of operations through real-time, impactful business analytics that help improve hotel guest experience, operational decision-making, and financial results for today's hotelier. SkyTouch provides an integrated approach to online hotel reservations that fits any size property. For more information about SkyTouch Technology, visit www.skytouchtechnology.com

SkyTouch, SkyTouch Technology, and SkyTouch Hotel OS are proprietary trademarks and service marks of SkyTouch Solutions, LLC.

