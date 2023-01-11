43Vision Describes Custom Lens Replacement Recovery in New Blog Post

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -

43Vision, a vision correction center in Oklahoma City, OK, has recently posted an article on their website titled, “Custom Lens Replacement Recovery,” by Dr. Luke Rebenitsch. Custom lens replacement, which is frequently referred to as refractive lens exchange (RLE), is the procedure where the eye’s natural lens is replaced with a leading-edge, clear, artificial lens implant. This procedure can decrease refractive error while treating astigmatism, presbyopia, farsightedness, and nearsightedness, while minimizing of eliminating the need for bifocals and reading glasses.

Dr. Luke, who is one of the vision correction doctors at 43Vision, says, “Lens Replacement patients all heal slightly differently, but most patients should all end up with the same result: improved eyesight and the freedom to do more of what they want in life. After a refractive lens exchange at 43Vision, the initial healing phase typically lasts one week. At this point, the majority of the patient's daily activities should be resumed. After having eye surgery, the majority of patients with a considerable correction will immediately notice that their vision without a corrective lens is better than it was before. However, they will still have dilated pupils, which will result in some blurred vision. When the pupil goes back to its original size, eyesight should noticeably improve.”

Within 24 hours after the custom lens replacement procedure, the patient’s distance vision is expected to be back to normal. The up-close focus and reading vision often take longer to get better after the implantation of the contact lenses. However, with a multifocal IOL, the patient’s reading vision will likely improve within three to five days. During the initial months of the recovery period, the patient will see halos around lights or a glare.

A follow-up appointment with the eye surgeon will usually be scheduled one week after the procedure. The doctor will conduct an examination to ensure that there is no problem with the healing of the eye. And if the healing appears to be working properly, a final one-month appointment will be scheduled to ensure that the patient’s vision has stabilized and to check that the effects of the prescription eye drops have worn off.

And just like with LASIK surgery, after custom lens replacement, many patients are able to drive a car within 24 hours. However, patients are strongly advised not to drive until they have consulted with the eye doctor in their follow-up appointment. Thus, patients are advised to have someone to drive them home after the procedure.

Dr. Luke also explained the 43Vision difference. He explains, “The best way to determine if a custom lens replacement or laser eye surgery is right for you is to schedule your free exam at 43Vision and get an official recommendation from our eye doctors. 43Vision is the first vision correction center dedicated to helping people over the age of 43 who want to reduce or eliminate their need for reading glasses or bifocals. Our state-of-the-art vision correction clinic uses the most cutting-edge technology available to combat presbyopia's effects and prevent patients from having to deal with cataracts in the future. The most common comment we get from patients is that they wish they had gotten their vision corrected sooner. Call 43Vision today and start your journey to clear vision and eliminate glasses or contacts for good.”

Launched in 2022, 43Vision is the first vision correction practice that specializes in providing treatment to patients who are 43 years old and above who are tired of using reading glasses or bifocals. They apply cutting edge technology for treating the effects of presbyopia, including the prevention of cataracts in the future. This vision correction center benefits from the expertise of a team of vision correction surgeons: Drs. Anna Edmiston, Luke Rebenitsch, and Kasey Brown. They also have a team of optometrists, namely: Drs. Stacey Rockett, Diane Tong, and Stephen Fly.

