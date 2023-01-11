Brusco Vision Publishes Insights On Visian EVO ICL Procedure

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falls Church, Virginia -

Falls Church, VA based Brusco Vision has shared an article about the Visian EVO ICL procedure for vision correction. The team at Brusco Vision is dedicated to providing safe eye care and exceptional surgical results in a collaborative and comfortable environment to the residents of Falls Church and the surrounding areas.

As explained by Brusco Vision, the ICL procedure can give patients the freedom to see the world without the burden of glasses and contact lenses. The advanced vision correction treatment technology has proven itself as a reliable SBK LASIK alternative, and it is well-suited for those who are dealing with moderate to severe nearsightedness (myopia), with or without astigmatism, who have been burdened by wearing some type of corrective lens.

Dr. Michael A. Brusco, MD, FACS, the founder and medical director of Brusco Vision, says, “The Visian EVO ICL procedure is a fantastic alternative for people who have been told they are not good candidates for SBK LASIK. In fact, for many people, the Visian ICL is simply a better option than SBK LASIK because of how it works and what it avoids. The procedure works great on patients who have dry eyes, thin corneas, or corneal scarring. In fact, I believe in the procedure so much that I chose it to have my vision corrected.”

Unlike with laser vision correction procedures, corneal tissue is not removed with the Visian EVO ICL. Instead, the procedure implants a small lens that acts like a contact and does not move. The artificial lens is made with collamer, a technologically advanced lens material. Due to the collagen in Collamer, it is in sync with the body’s natural chemistry and provides consistent and clear, sharp vision.

In addition to correcting vision, the Visian EVO ICL procedure also creates a barrier of UV protection — collamer has unique UV-blocking properties that protect the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays while allowing natural visible light to pass through unaltered for crisp results. The implantable collamer lens not only offers UV protection but also prevents the development of cataracts and the need for future cataract surgery.

Visian ICL was FDA-approved in the United States in 2005 but has been available worldwide since 1993. Over 2 million ICL procedures have been performed by surgeons in over 60 countries, with a patient satisfaction rate of global EVO ICL users of 99%.

Brusco Vision explains that Visian ICL delivers the best optics and visual freedom of any vision correction procedure because of how it works and its placement in the eye. These precision results make it an attractive option for many patients who simply want amazingly crisp, clear vision. People living in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Virginia areas should call the Brusco Vision office to learn more about Visian ICL or to arrange a consultation.

Dr. Brusco and his team at Brusco Vision are committed to ensuring that their patients receive the best care and the best results. This dedication has earned them great praise from patients who have undergone eye care and surgeries with them. Julie Shrivastava says in her 5-Star Google review, “I am so impressed with Brusco Vision. The office has a very inviting feel — it’s very clean and modern, unlike so many other doctors' offices. The staff are all super pleasant, caring and attentive. Dr. Brusco is an amazing surgeon, with a great bedside manner who pays great attention to detail. I completely trust him and his staff. If you are considering getting surgery, do it! Life is so much easier without wearing glasses or contacts. It is one of the best investments you can make in yourself.”

Those who want to learn more about Visian EVO ICL or the many other procedures offered by Brusco Vision should visit the clinic’s website for more information. Dr. Michael Brusco, MD encourages interested parties to get in touch with him or a representative via email or phone for any questions or concerns (about Visian EVO ICL or any other eye care procedures). Brusco Vision can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

###

For more information about Brusco Vision, contact the company here:



Brusco Vision

Michael Brusco, MD

(571) 755-2020

info@bruscovision.com

Brusco Vision

3120 Fairview Park Dr Ste 100

Falls Church, VA 22042

Michael Brusco, MD