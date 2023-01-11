Command Alkon Appoints New Chief Financial Officer John Pumpelly

Pumpelly Brings Over Two Decades of Experience Delivering High Revenue Growth and Profit Formation in Business Services and Technology

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people to support the heavy building materials community, is proud to announce that John Pumpelly has been added to the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer.



“John is a proven CFO with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “He is an experienced and extremely well-rounded leader in global finance who brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline. John is a great cultural fit with the leadership team, and we are thrilled to have him.”

John brings over 30 years of financial, strategic, and operational leadership experience with technology and business services companies. He began his career with KPMG serving US and European markets and has operated in both private and public companies. John has extensive experience in corporate transactions and a broad range of business activities. Prior to joining Command Alkon, John served as Chief Financial Officer of Updater Inc., a property and marketplace technology company whose solutions facilitate household moves. Pumpelly holds a BBA in accounting from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“I am very excited to join Command Alkon at this point in time,” said Pumpelly. “The company has a unique value proposition and a strong foundation from which the Company can grow and execute its vision of empowering the heavy building materials industry to build smarter, safer, and stronger.”

