LiquidText Launches Enterprise Edition of Award-Winning Reading, Note-Taking and Document Analysis Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidText, the award-winning reading, note-taking, and document analysis platform, today launched the Enterprise Edition of its platform. LiquidText Enterprise Edition is designed for large deployments and includes options for integration with document management software, enhanced security, greater privacy, and data location control.



LiquidText captures document reading, notes, highlights, annotations, and observations just like paper but goes further to reveal connections to facts and evidence across numerous sources, weaving them into a coherent narrative and delivering work product content in a clear, concise, and shareable form. LiquidText is currently used in legal, medical, academic, engineering, government, and business sectors around the globe.

“Thousands of enterprise knowledge workers are already using LiquidText in their daily business life, a fact that has not escaped the notice of senior management. The LiquidText Enterprise Edition is the natural evolution of the product and allows companies to have systematic and controlled usage, while at the same time reducing overall risk to the organization,” says Craig Tashman, PhD, founder and CEO of LiquidText. “Because this version integrates with other important tools that firms use, it offers even greater productivity and efficiency improvements that knowledge workers so often seek.”

LiquidText Enterprise Edition is priced at $20 per seat per month with discounts for high-volume deployments and offers:

Data Locality : Depending on the needs of the organization, data can be stored on the users’ devices, in an on-premises server, in a firm’s cloud environment or on LiquidText’s Microsoft Azure cloud.

: Depending on the needs of the organization, data can be stored on the users’ devices, in an on-premises server, in a firm’s cloud environment or on LiquidText’s Microsoft Azure cloud. Scalability : LiquidText Enterprise Edition can scale from dozens of seats up to thousands, depending on the needs of the firm.

: LiquidText Enterprise Edition can scale from dozens of seats up to thousands, depending on the needs of the firm. Security and Privacy : Enterprise Edition supports password-based file encryption. Passwords are in the custody and control of the firm. It is also GDPR compliant.

: Enterprise Edition supports password-based file encryption. Passwords are in the custody and control of the firm. It is also GDPR compliant. Certification: LiquidText is in the process of obtaining ISO 27001 certification.

LiquidText is in the process of obtaining ISO 27001 certification. Management : The Enterprise Edition offers a management console that gives IT control over access and management of the application.

: The Enterprise Edition offers a management console that gives IT control over access and management of the application. Integration : Enterprise Edition can be integrated with other important applications used by firms, such as document management and security.

: Enterprise Edition can be integrated with other important applications used by firms, such as document management and security. Support: LiquidText offers dedicated support to Enterprise Edition users, along with ongoing updates to the application.



More information about LiquidText Enterprise Edition can be found at https://www.liquidtext.net/enterprise .

About LiquidText

With more than five million downloads and named by Apple as a “Most Innovative iPad App of the Year,” LiquidText is a revolutionary active reading, note-taking and document analysis platform for iPad Windows and Mac users. It is the first productivity app to win the coveted Editor’s Choice from both the Apple and Microsoft app stores. LiquidText allows users to capture their reading, notes, highlights, annotations, and observations just like they would on paper and enables connection between document contents and notes and within and among multiple documents and notes. From these connections users get visual hyperlinks that call out the connections at a touch or click. LiquidText helps users see these relationships along with relevant source context. Collaborators and reviewers see not only results, but the network of interrelated sources, observations and notes which support the author’s conclusions with transparency and clarity. LiquidText offers a unified workspace with integrated workflows and an intuitive interface. For more information, visit www.liquidtext.net .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LiquidText

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753