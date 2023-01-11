Suntex Enterprises, Inc. - Thousands Become Warriors

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas NV, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC.SNTX) is excited to announce to shareholders and the public that marketing and sales of Warrior Spiced Tequila has begun in the Southern California market.

To take advantage of the festive Holiday season, the aggressive “On Premise” marketing for Warrior Spiced Tequila began on December 22nd, 2022 and continued through January 7th, 2023.

Suntex Enterprises and Warrior Spiced Tequila enlisted teams of promoters to coordinate with multiple adult drinking establishments to promote Warrior Spiced Tequila. Attractive young adults engaged with party-goers with the intention of introducing them to Warrior Spiced Tequila. The patrons of the establishments are encouraged to sample Warrior Spiced Tequila and relay their impressions of the exciting new product. They had the option of sampling the Tequila via a “Shooter” or in a custom cocktail such as a “Spiced Margarita”.

We are excited to report that the reaction was enthusiastically positive. So positive that most who sampled the product later re-ordered the product multiple times, resulting in every location being sold out of the product by the end of the promotion. The conclusion of the promotion ensures that the impending production of Warrior Spiced Tequila is pre-sold and will be delivered to locations as soon as it is produced.

Suntex Enterprises estimates that Warrior Spiced Tequila was introduced to as many as thirty thousand (30,000) patrons in the three-week period. The promotion teams utilized up to four locations per evening recruiting as many “Tequila Warriors” as possible. There were three separate promotion teams that canvased the areas. Areas of concentration were popular night-life destinations in San Diego County and Southern Orange County California.

As a result of the aggressive promotions, Warrior Spiced Tequila received commitments for multiple orders from over 90% of the establishments that participated in the promotion resulting in immediate revenues for Suntex Enterprises and Warrior Spiced Tequila. Similar promotions will be conducted in future emerging markets as Warrior Spiced Tequila grows.

As a result of the overwhelming response, Warrior Spiced Tequila is now in negotiations with multiple spirit distributors to represent and deliver the product to their many locations. The territories under discussion are Southern California, Southern Nevada and Arizona.

In order to fulfil existing and future orders and commitments, continued production of Warrior Spiced Tequila will commence in Jalisco Mexico the week of January 23rd and is scheduled to be delivered to Southern California the first week of February.

Warrior Spiced Tequila is currently developing additional size packages to be produced, including an individual serving size with a proprietary bottle, that will be ready for production in April 2023. Once multiple sizes are available for distribution, Warrior Spiced Tequila will begin development of “Ready-to-Drink” options such as “Warrior Hot and Spicey Margarita” and “Mexican Warrior Mule” in a 12oz aluminum can.

As reported in an earlier Press Release: According to the Distilled Council of The United States, tequila sales reached $5.2 billion in the United Sates in 2021. Tequila was the second fastest growing spirits category, trailing only pre-mixed cocktails. The evolution of the tequila market will continue to expand throughout 2023 and beyond. Suntex Enterprises expects Warrior Spiced Tequila to become the leader in the “Flavored Tequila” market much like other companies have done with Whiskey and Vodka.

Warrior Spiced Tequila is a pure agave tequila infused with cinnamon and containing a jalapeño pepper in each bottle. This exciting flavor combination produces a spicy and fiery flavor with the kick of tequila. The red-hot flavor profile is perfect on its own or combined in a “Spicy Margarita”. It is the intention of Suntex Enterprises to hear the battle cry “Are you Warrior enough?” from Coast to Coast. Warrior Spiced Tequila is not a traditional tequila and is not marketed to the traditional market. It is marketed to the more adventurous Warriors among us.

Warrior Spiced Tequila is currently offered in a 750ml glass bottle with a colorful label emphasizing the Warrior spirit the tequila embodies. The tequila is 40% alcohol making the brand 80 proof. Suntex Enterprises is targeting a retail price of $24.99 to $29.99 per unit allowing the brand to compete profitably without alienating a younger more dynamic market. The introduction of Warrior Spiced Tequila will allow Warrior Spiced to offer other flavor combinations at a later date to expand the brand.

Suntex Enterprises in very excited about the growth in the Life-Style space. The Company will be aggressively researching other entities that will expand the Company’s reach, revenues and profits. Warrior Spiced Tequila will be embarking on an aggressive Social Media campaign complete with merchandise sales to support the brand. Future exploits will be announced on www.drinkwarriortequila.com as well as Suntex’s Twitter page @Suntex110.

