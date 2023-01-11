WTW launches unique online client portal for aerospace clients

New ‘Clarity on Demand’ platform allows insurers and brokers to provide commentary on policy clauses, claims and market trends in aviation

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today launched a customised online platform for the aviation sector which enables access to WTW expertise across the globe on a 24/7 basis.



With the sector having faced significant challenges, the formation of an online platform will allow clients to access and share technical expertise, news and insights, embracing the global transition to remote practical learning and supporting the management of risk and insurance strategies across the aviation sector.

The Clarity on Demand platform was created through global collaboration by WTW Aerospace teams who wanted to transfer and share expertise to support personal training and development across the aviation industry.

Clarity on Demand is available now to airline clients as well as other aviation-related clients and the wider industry in general.

John Rooley, Global Head of Aerospace, WTW, said, “We recognize there is a demand for a knowledge-sharing platform providing risk management and insurance expertise for aviation industry specialists. By creating this online content for our clients, we are helping to build industry resilience as well as provide 24/7 access to our Global Aerospace community anywhere in the world.”

