Global Camping Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.
Global Camping Equipment Market to be Driven by Increased Camping activity in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Camping Equipment Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global camping equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel, major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7.1%
Many individuals enjoy camping with their families and friends, while others prefer to spend a few days alone in the woods, surrounded by nature. Technology has aided in bringing relatively isolated and unexplored areas to the attention of new audiences. Additionally, businesses have made attempts to connect campers with unique camping experiences in order to increase the number of people who participate in camping activities. These reasons have resulted in a rise in the number of people looking for unique camping experiences, particularly in North America. In the year 2021, there was a large increase in demand for fishing, camping, and watercraft recreation equipment in the United States, as people expressed a strong desire to spend time outside. The rising number of people taking up camping activities, as well as campers' demand for robust and efficient products capable of meeting requirements related to various outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, camping, adventure-seeking, and so on, are likely to drive the market for camping equipment. North America and Europe are projected to be important markets, whereas Asia has a large market potential.
Stress reduction, getting away from the commotion of daily life and allowing oneself time alone and with family, opportunities to rebuild and reinforce relationships, physical exercise and fitness, spirituality and getting closer to nature, learning new life skills, and enhancing confidence levels are just a few of the benefits attributed to camping activities. However, life phases and events have a substantial impact on campers' judgments about regularity and where to camp. Marriage, the decision to start a family, retirement, and other life events have a significant impact on how individuals camp and the services, activities, products, and amenities they want. Younger and ethnically diverse campers show more excitement for camping activities, and have been known to go on more camping trips and spend more nights camping.
Tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, portable chairs, first-aid kits, headlamps, water purifiers, waterproof lighters, camp stoves, cookware kits, multi-spice shakers, camper's multi tool, camping coolers, portable pressure showers, camping hammocks, lanterns, and other items are some examples of camping equipment.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Camping equipment are the items used during recreational activities such as hiking, fishing, and camping, among others. These equipment mainly consists of a first aid kit, blankets, tent, personal care products, and lanterns, among others.
Based on type, the market can be broadly divided into:
• Camping Furniture
• Camping Backpacks
• Tents
• Cooking Systems and Cookware
• Camping Gear and Accessories
The camping equipment market can be broadly divided based on its distribution channel into:
• Online Retail Channel
• Offline Retail Channel
On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
While identifying new growth prospects, consumers, technology, markets, and channels, leading companies strive to create superior products in terms of comfort, safety, size, weight, and quality. Companies like Johnson Outdoors are highlighting the environmental side of their operations and underlining the importance of decreasing their carbon footprint. This theme is in keeping with the spirit of camping in the great outdoors in a healthy, clean, and natural setting. In the Popular Mechanics Outdoor Awards in 2021, Johnson Outdoors' Jetboil Stash outdoor cooking system was chosen the best backpacking stove.
Backpacker's Coveted Editors' Choice Award went to NEMO's Airpin Ultralight Stake in 2019. The new stake had a three-point locking system that kept the hold cord tight without the use of knots, cord locks, or guyout tensioners. NEMO was named the fastest growing camping brand in the US outdoor market by NPD Group in 2021.
Companies are also trying to persuade individuals to participate in outdoor activities like camping. Tentrr and Coleman partnered in 2021 to provide consumers with a wonderful camping experience. Tentrr and Coleman launched an innovative partnership in which 20 Tentrr locations were furnished with a variety of Coleman items to enhance the Tentrr experience at each location. Both companies wanted to inspire people to love nature by getting them outside.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Johnson Outdoors Inc., NEMO Equipment, Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS., AMG Group Ltd., The Coleman Company, Inc., Big Agnes, Inc., Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other