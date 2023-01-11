Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market To Reach Around A Value Of $8.42B By 2028
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Trends, Demand, Growth, Value & Analysis Report by Zion Market Research
oral proteins and peptides market registered a revenue growth of around USD 1.24 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow with a compound annual growth”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oral proteins and peptides market registered a revenue growth of around USD 1.24 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4 to reach nearly USD 8.42 billion by 2028 over the forecast period. The report analyzes the oral proteins and peptides market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the oral proteins and peptides market's.

Proteins are required for the smooth functioning of body organs. More than 10,000 types of proteins are found in the human body across different parts. They are required to carry oxygen throughout the body while also fueling energy levels. Whereas peptides are amino acid strings that act as building blocks for the proteins. For a long time, injections were the most preferred way of medicating patients; however, with technological advancements, drug administration methods moved to oral ways which led to the rise of the global oral proteins and peptides market. Oral medicinal drugs have a high rate of acceptance in a patient’s body and long-term patient compliance. The global market came into the limelight because of developments in the bioavailability of oral proteins and peptides.
Covid-19 impacted the global market positively. Because of the rising number of Covid-19 patients and its subsequent repercussions, demand for oral medicinal drugs increased exponentially. For asymptotic patients, who were mostly home quarantined, the only administration mode for medicines was the oral method which furthered the global market growth.
There is a significant rise in the elderly population who need some or the other form of medication for maintaining health. Along with this number of medical cases has grown remarkably over the last couple of years. This rise in medicine dependency is expected to propel the global oral proteins and peptides market growth. After the development of oral proteins and peptides, patients have shown considerable hesitancy toward non-oral methods for medicine administration. Patients generally prefer oral drugs wherever possible. This change in preference along with the rising standard of living is expected to assist in the global market growth.
The world is witnessing a huge increase in the number of medical & treatment facilities across the globe thus increasing the number of patients being treated, even in the remotest areas which are anticipated to aid the global market growth in the coming years. Robust initiatives by the government to improve the healthcare sector in their respective regions coupled with rising investment by key industry players for R&D of improved and more effective oral proteins and peptides is another contributing factor in the global market growth.
Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market
Although high costs associated with the development and formulation of peptide therapeutics may hinder the global market growth and on the other front, increasing research activities in oral peptide formulations may drive the global market during the forecast period. Difficulties with the metabolism and formulation of therapeutics pose a major challenge to the global market growth.
The global oral proteins and peptides market is bifurcated based on drug type, application, and region. Based on the drug type, the market is split into octreotide, insulin, calcitonin, plecanatide, and linaclotide. The application segment is classified into hormonal disorders, diabetes, bone diseases, and gastric & digestive disorders.
North America is anticipated to lead the global oral proteins and peptides market share with the highest revenue owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure and medical reimbursement policies. Growing awareness amongst the population about the benefits of oral intake of proteins and peptides is expected to propel regional growth. The USA is the hub of manufacturing protein powders which are used by athletes worldwide and have a huge demand in the international market for muscle and strength building. This sector contributes heavily to the regional market growth.
Asia Pacific is expected to register significant CAGR in the global market because of increasing medical tourism, geriatric population, and medical cases. Countries like India and China where the population is extremely high with the presence of affordable & effective medical facilities are anticipated to assist the growth in the regional market.
Key players active in the global oral proteins and peptides market are Allergan plc, Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.), Chiasma, Inc., Generex Biotechnology Corp., Biocon Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tarsa Therapeutics Inc., Hovione Limited, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG., and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Recent Developments
In December 2019, Allergan received FDA approval for a drug, Ubrelvy acute migraine treatment. Ubrelvy is the first oral form of a new family of drugs known as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor to be approved by the FDA to treat a neurological condition.
Global oral proteins and peptides market is segmented as follows:
By Drug Type
Octreotide
Insulin
Calcitonin
Plecanatide
Linaclotide
By Application
Hormonal Disorders
Diabetes
Bone Diseases
Gastric & Digestive Disorders
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
