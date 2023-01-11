Video Intercom Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 13% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global video intercom devices market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technologies, types, controls, systems, applications, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Video Intercom Devices Market Share, Size, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 13%
The increasing applications of video intercom devices across the commercial sector is driving the demand for the product. The expansion of small, medium, and large enterprises, coupled with the greater security needs to prevent the theft of properties belonging to an organisation, is fuelling the market growth. Growth in workforces, larger offices and shops, and limited security personnel are further bolstering the demand for the video intercom devices market.
The increasing application of video intercom devices across the residential complexes and societies, owing to the rising standards of living and rising elderly population is further propelling the market growth. In addition to this, video intercom devices offer better access control system in shopping malls and public administration buildings which prevent terrorism or intrusion. Moreover, such devices are easy to install and offers various functions such as alarms and noise cancellation.
The rising applications of video intercom devices in the automotive industry to facilitate voice communication systems is further boosting the video intercom devices market growth. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in the sale of automobiles equipped with video intercom device is likely to add to the market growth.
Video Intercom Devices Industry Definition and Major Segments
A video intercom device, also known as a door video intercom, is defined as a type of intercom system which has a camera installed that shows the picture of a visitor or guest. It is mostly installed at entry points and can also facilitate the initial interaction between the visitor and the business or homeowner.
Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into:
• Analogue
• IP-Based
On the basis of type, the market has been classified into:
• Door Entry Systems
• Video Baby Monitors
• Handheld Devices
By control, the market has been divided into:
• Fingerprint Readers
• Proximity Cards
• Password Access
• Wireless Access
The market can be bifurcated based on system into:
• Wired
• Wireless
The major applications of the market are as follows:
• Automotive
• Commercial
• Government
• Residential
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Video Intercom Devices Market Trends
The key trends in the global video intercom devices market include technological advancements in modern video intercom devices which includes the incorporation of image recorders, cloud-based software, and one-way/two-way video, among others. The connectivity of this device with other gadgets such as smartphones or televisions further bolsters the reliability of the product. The high compatibility of video intercom devices with Android or iOS smartphones is a major market aiding trend. Temporary visitor authorisation and smart call routing are some of the crucial advancements of the product.
The anticipated increase in penetration of video intercom devices in the healthcare and education sector owing to the rapid urbanisation and greater dependence on artificial intelligence is further bolstering the video intercom devices market.
Furthermore, the emergence of smart homes is another crucial market driving trend which is garnering the demand for video intercom devices across houses. The increasing income of the middle class across the emerging economies is likely to aid the penetration of product in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the video intercom devices market report are
Aiphone Co., Ltd.
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
Godrej Industries Limited
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)
Legrand
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Group
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
