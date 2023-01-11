Nanocoatings Market Size, Share, Growth Future Trends Analysis Research Report 2023 to 2033

Nanocoatings Market size

Nanocoatings Market was valued at USD 14.46 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 111.88 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.70% from 2023 to 2033.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanocoatings, which are thin layers of chemical structures, are used to improve the functions of surfaces. They include protection against corrosion, ice, and water, antibacterial, antifouling, and heat resistance, friction reduction, and radiation resistance. Applications in aerospace, defense, medical, oil, and gas have significant advantages. They prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, repel moisture, and offer a host of other benefits. They are often transparent and widely used in areas where opacity can be a problem. Market growth has been aided by rapid advances in chemistry, coating technology, and nanocoatings.

FACTORS FOR DRIVING

To propel market growth, rising demand from the construction industry will be a key factor

One of the most popular high-performance materials used in construction is nanocoatings. They are self-assembly coatings that have exceptional properties. They can be used to protect surfaces like glass, concrete, marble, or sand limestone against staining, corrosion, and other external factors.

Market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing need of the construction industry for protection from UV radiation, corrosion, and moisture. For protecting the substrate from moisture and UV radiations, photocatalytic and hydrophobic coats are used extensively in exteriors and interiors. Market growth is expected to be accelerated by the increasing demand for self-cleaning coatings. Coated substrates are also less susceptible to external damage.

Market demand is increasing due to rising concerns about VOC emissions from conventional coatings. VOCs from polymeric coatings can degrade air quality. Nanocoatings, on the other hand, are safe for the environment and long-lasting. These coatings are used to insulate existing materials such as wood and metals. They also prevent off-gassing from other types of coatings. This market is expected to grow due to shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable and green options.

To Favor Growth, Increased Demand in the Automotive Sector

Many hybrid products are made with nanomaterials. They are widely used in the automotive industry. These nanomaterials are used for their durability, hardness, and self-healing properties. These coatings have conductive, insulation, anti-fingerprint, thermal barrier, and other desirable functionalities. The market will also grow due to the increased adoption of automotive displays and human-machine interfaces in luxury vehicles by manufacturers like Hyundai, Ford, and Tesla.

Nanocoatings Market Restraints

There are concerns about abrasion, wear resistance, moisture, and solvent resistance, as well as high costs and the need for significant modifications to the application equipment that could limit the market's revenue growth over the forecast period. Market growth will be slowed by the need for specialized equipment, complicated procedures, and extreme heat. Market growth can be slowed by the need for expensive precursors, as well as certain drawbacks in the production process like thermal expansion.

Recent Industry Developments:

1. November 2019, Nouryon and Forge Nano announce their joint collaboration in ultra-thin coatings for high-growth applications, including batteries and catalysts. This technology, known as atomic layer deposition (ALD), has the potential for entirely new applications.

2. January 2021: Teslan NanoCoatings has announced the launch of a new technology that combines carbon nanotubes with aggregate. NANO Non-Skid Teslan 1105 ZnCNT Single-Coat Deck Epoxy. This revolutionary product is a three-component, solvent-based epoxy that protects steel and other metallic substrates.

Actnano announced a significant milestone in April 2021. The company's protective coating, known as 'nanoGAURD', secured production vehicles of 1.2 million and a few autonomous cars on the roads in 2020.

Nanocoatings startup ActNANO raised USD12 million in its series A round in October 2020. To meet customer demand, the company plans to increase its staff in Asia and Europe.

Key Market Segments

Type

Vapor Deposition

Electroplate

Spraying

Application

Military

Coating

Medical

Construction

Chemical Industry

Key Market Players included in the report:

Nanogate

Buhler

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Bio-Gate

AdMat Innovations

Surfix

Nanomech

EIKOS

CIMA Nanotech

Telsa Nanocoatings

CG2. Nanocoatings

Inframat Corporation

P2I Ltd

Integran Technologies

Nanovere Technologies

Nanofilm

Nano-Care

