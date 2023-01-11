The Latin America Blow Fill Seal Technology market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5 % Reaching Over $478.9 million by 2028.
The Latin America blow fill seal technology market was worth about USD 275.6 million in 2021 and is predicted to increase to around USD 478.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.5 percent. The research looks at the market's drivers, restraints, and challenges in Latin America, as well as how they affect demand throughout the projection period. The research also examines the prospects for blow fill seal technology in the Latin America blow fill seal technology market's.
Blow-Fill-Seal or simply known as BFS is a continuous automatic operational process that is used to fill plastic containers, ampoules, or bottles with the intended fluid. The process is as simple as blow-forming the container, filling it, and sealing it. It is an ongoing machine-operated process with minimum to no-human intervention and is conducted in a sterile environment.
The Latin America blow fill seal market has a presence in pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical sectors where products are manufactured aseptically. The liquid formulations filled in the sealed containers range from inhalational anesthetics, liquid ophthalmics, parenteral, injectables, and several other liquids or semi-liquid medicines.
The use of the BSF technique has assisted in the creation of cost-effective, breakage-proof, and lightweight ampoules as against the conventional glass ampoules.
Covid-19 had a large-scale negative impact on the market in the initial phase because of disruption in the supply chain and transport restrictions. However, once the situation was under control, the demand for Latin America BSF technology grew owing to an increase in the demand for contamination-free medicines.
The pharmaceutical industry has been growing exponentially in the current times owing to extensive R&D for current diseases as well as studying for any future biomedical hazards like Covid-19. There has been a significant increase in government funding as well in the research activities assisting the pharmaceutical sector. This rise in R&D as well as the demand for pharmaceutical products globally is anticipated to assist in the Latin America blow fill seal technology market growth owing to its affordability & effectiveness. There is a constant rise in the demand for BSF technology in the food and cosmetic sector. This is because the technology has a confined space requirement, along with flexibility in packaging design, contained component inventory as well as minimum labor intervention. These qualities of the Latin America BSF technology are anticipated to propel the market growth. The rise in technology across sectors that need contamination-free and large-scale packaging solutions like Rapid Aseptic Packaging of Injectable Drugs (RAPID) is a major contributor to the market growth.
The market may face restraints owing to issues associated with the quality of blow fill seal technology. However, the rising adoption of blow fill seal technology is expected to drive the market during the forecast period while concerns of small businesses about the cost-benefit ratio are expected to pose a challenge to the Latin America blow fill seal technology market growth.
Global Latin America Blow Fill Seal Technology Market
The Latin America blow fill seal technology market is segregated based on product type, material, and end-user. The product type segment is categorized into vials, ampoules, and bottles. Based on the material, the market is divided into ethylene, vinyl, alcohol, polypropylene, and polyethylene. The end-user segment consists of cosmetic & personal care, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical. Argentina & the rest of Latin America are anticipated to register steady growth during the projection period.
The Latin America blow fill seal technology market is expected to be dominated by Brazil. Brazil has been leading the market since 2016 owing to the increased pharmaceutical sector in the region and heavy investments by private as well as government sectors. The region is followed by Mexico because of its stable economy since 2015 and better trade unions with the USA.
Weiler Engineering Inc., Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Unipharma LLC, Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Unither Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, and others are some of the major players that are operating in the Latin America blow fill seal technology market.
Recent Developments
In December 2020, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation received the ANDA approval for 60 mg/2 mL Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP, in Single-Dose Vials from the FDA. Blow-Fill-Seal technology is used to make the vials, which are constructed of polypropylene plastic with a "luer lock" interface for needle-free dosage.
Global Latin America blow fill seal technology market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Vials
Ampoules
Bottles
By Material
Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
By End User
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
By Region
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
