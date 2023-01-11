Hip Replacement Market Size, Share Industry Analysis 2023-2033

HIP Replacement Market size

The Hip Replacement Market was valued at USD 7.67 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.86 Bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2023 to 2033.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hip replacement is a procedure that replaces a hip joint using a prosthetic implant. It can be done as either a complete or hemi (half) replacement. This surgery is done to alleviate pain from arthritis or fractures in the hip bone. Hip replacement can be classified based on the product as total hip replacement, partial hip replacement, hip resurfacing, revision hip replacement, and hip resurfacing implant.

FACTORS FOR DRIVING

Favorable Health Reimbursement to Surge the Market Growth

Hip implants will be in high demand due to adequate health coverage and reforms in the health reimbursement policies for joint replacement procedures. Different countries have created various health reimbursement programs for joint replacement surgery to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, high-quality care. This has led to an increase in hip arthroplasty patients, which has helped foster the market.

To get a detailed analysis of other segments, Request For Sample Report:

https://market.us/report/hip-replacement-market/request-sample/

Market Boosting: Rapid Adoption of Customized Hip Prostheses

With the growing demand for custom-made implants for both males and women, it is expected that hip arthroplasty implant sales will increase. Because each patient is unique, the size of implants will differ. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on 3D printing technology to create patient-specific implants. A huge increase in customized orthopedic implants has been achieved by 3-D printing technology. The market is likely to benefit from the fact that many orthopedic companies are creating cutting-edge technology that can be used for technically advanced replacement prostheses.

Market Growth will be hampered by Restraints, Lawsuits, and Defects in the Hip Replacement Product.

The rising popularity of replacement surgery means that complications associated with implant use will be a major deterrent to global market growth in the coming years. The defective device had severe side effects, according to lawsuits. Numerous cases have been filed against large companies, including Stryker and Zimmer Biomet, for the malfunction of orthotic replacement devices.

Key Market Segments

Type

Total Hip Replacement Implant

Partial Hip Replacement Implant

Resurfacing Implant

Revision Hip Replacement Implant

Application

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Market Players included in the report:

Stryker Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

DJO Global Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Exactech Inc.

Buy The Complete Report to read the analyzed strategies adopted by the top vendors either to retain or gain market share:

https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=36691

Recent Development

In May 2022, Parkash Hospital, Amritsar, launched United States Food and Drug Administration-approved Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology to assist with hip and knee replacement.

Insignia Hip Stem was launched by Stryker's Joint Replacement Division in March 2022. It is designed to maximize patient fit and surgeon ease of implanting the hip stem using muscle-sparing techniques for total and hemiarthroplasty.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a medical company, announced the clearance of the 510K Rosa Hip System, which is a robotic system used directly for total hip replacement.

The Medacta company announced that Enhancement of the Hip Replacement with Increased Revision and Greater Profitability will be available in 2021.

Microport Orthopaedics introduced a new hip replacement technology in February 2021. It launched hip-coated collared hip stems and cemented hip stems with greater efficiency and effectiveness for patients.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

What is the market size?

What is the growth rate of the market?

Which are the most prominent players in the market?

Which region holds the largest market share?

What are the driving forces of the market?

Which market segment holds the largest share?

About Market.us

Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. We offer tactical and strategic support, which enables our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions and chart out future plans and attain success every single time. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data, to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in the field of market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets.

Trending Reports:

Makeup Tools market Size, Share, Growth Future Trends Analysis 2023-2033

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/makeup-tools-market-size-share-growth-future-trends-analysis-miller/

Soup Market Size, Share, Growth Future Trends Analysis 2023-2033

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/soup-market-size-share-growth-future-trends-analysis-2023-2033-david/

Kids Food and Beverages Market Size, Share, Growth Future Trends Analysis Research Report To 2033

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/kids-food-beverages-market-size-share-growth-future-trends-miller/

Gift Cards Market Industry Trends Analysis Research Report To 2033

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/gift-cards-market-industry-trends-analysis-research-report-miller/

Baby Powder Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Analysis 2023-2033

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/baby-powder-market-size-share-growth-industry-analysis-david-miller/

Cashew Milk Market Size, Share, Growth Future Trends Analysis 2022-2032

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/cashew-milk-market-size-share-growth-future-trends-analysis-miller/

Fashion Backpack Market Size, Share, and Industry Trends to 2033

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/fashion-backpack-market-size-share-industry-trends-2033-david-miller/

LED Services Market Size, Share, Trends By 2022 to 2032

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/led-services-market-size-share-trends-2022-2032-david-miller/

Bike Bags market Size, Share, Trends Analysis By 2032

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/bike-bags-market-size-share-trends-analysis-2032-david-miller/

eDiscovery Market Size, Share, Industry Forecast by 2022-2032

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/ediscovery-market-size-share-industry-forecast-2022-2032-david-miller/

E-passports Market Size, Share, Trends By 2032

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/e-passports-market-size-share-trends-2032-david-miller/

Cold Pressed Oil Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends – 2032

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/cold-pressed-oil-market-size-share-growth-trends-2032-david-miller/

Dairy Snack market Size, Share growing rapidly due to aware of the health benefits of consuming dairy products

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/dairy-snack-market-size-share-growing-rapidly-due-aware-david-miller/

We have many reasons to recommend us:

- Market.us cover more than 15 major industries, segmented into more than 90 sectors.

- More than 120 countries

- More than 100 paid data sources were mined for investigation.

- Ask our research experts any questions you may have before or after you purchase your report.

- Develop an overview of the current Water Meter landscape in key markets

- Learn how regulatory or legal changes will affect the market

- Identify market prospects