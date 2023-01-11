Adalvo and STADA extend their strategic partnership
Strategic partnership in Europe extended to cover five additional molecules in therapeutic categories including oncology and diabetes
Strategic partnership in Europe extended to cover five additional molecules in therapeutic categories including oncology and diabetes

Working closely as a trusted partner with Adalvo is central to STADA's commitment to caring for people's health by supplying specialty, generic and consumer healthcare medicines
• Adalvo CEO Anil Okay: “These new agreements demonstrate the significance of the strategic partnership we have built with STADA, in the last couple of years. We take pride in making a difference in people’s lives, by bringing high quality medicines to the market, together with our partner.”
• STADA’s Head of Global Development, Portfolio, Regulatory and Business Development/Licensing, Yann Brun: “Working closely as a trusted partner with Adalvo is central to STADA’s commitment to caring for people’s health by supplying specialty, generic and consumer healthcare medicines.”
Adalvo and STADA have extended their strategic partnership by recently signing licensing deals for five additional molecules. The agreements give STADA commercial rights to the molecules within Europe.
Among the active ingredients covered by recently-signed deals are several molecules for oncology and diabetes, therapeutic categories that are forecast to be among the largest and fastest-growing within the global pharma sector over the coming years. The extension to the long-standing strategic partnership between Adalvo and STADA involves a variety of delivery forms, including difficult-to-make formulations.
The two partners expect the deal to strengthen their position in the generic and value-added medicines sectors, providing patients and their caregivers with high-quality and affordable treatment options.
Anil Okay, CEO at Adalvo, comments: “These new agreements demonstrate the significance of the strategic partnership we have built with STADA, in the last couple of years. We take pride in making a difference in people’s lives, by bringing high-quality medicines to the market, together with our partner.”
Yann Brun, STADA’s Head of Global Development, Portfolio, Regulatory and Business Development/Licensing, states: “Working closely as a trusted partner with Adalvo is central to STADA’s commitment to caring for people’s health by supplying specialty, generic and consumer healthcare medicines, including in essential therapeutic categories such as oncology and diabetes.”
About Adalvo
Adalvo is a global pharmaceutical company, and one of the leading B2B pharmaceutical companies in Europe, with commercial partnerships in more than 100 countries and for over 110 commercial partners globally. The company’s declared purpose is to make a difference for patients all over the world, driven by our smart collaboration network and commitment to delivering highest quality differentiated products and services to our partners.
With headquarters in Malta, the company has additional offices in more than 16 countries. At Adalvo, we know that our partners like to be bigger, better, and smarter in the dynamic pharmaceutical sector. That’s why our approach is unique, customized to our partners, and is designed to challenge the status quo: together, this helps our partners achieve their business goals.
We take pride in our ability to help its partners reach their goals – be those increasing revenues or pushing into new markets. While partners are a high priority, Adalvo is also committed to its purpose and mission to accelerate the growth and development of employees and local communities. Adalvo tirelessly strives for excellence in all of its endeavors, driven by a deep-rooted passion to making a difference for partners. The company’s purpose driven culture is committed to improving the lives of patients around the world. Our dynamic leadership team brings significant experience and industry know-how to Adalvo, which has helped to establish the company as a reliable global partner.
About STADA Arzneimittel AG
STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, specialty pharma and non-prescription consumer healthcare products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2021, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,249.5 million and reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 776.5 million. As of 31 December 2021, STADA employed 12,520 people worldwide.
Adalvo Corporate Communication:
Gabi Cassar
Tel: +356 7920 2846
E-mail: gabrielle.cassar@adalvo.com
STADA information for journalists:
STADA Arzneimittel AG - Media Relations
Stadastrasse 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-165
E-Mail: press@stada.de
Or visit us on the Internet at www.stada.com/press
STADA information for capital market participants:
STADA Arzneimittel AG - Investor & Creditor Relations
Stadastrasse 2-18
61118 Bad Vilbel – Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-4689
Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215
E-mail: ir@stada.de
STADA Media Relations
STADA
+49 6101 603165
